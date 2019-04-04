You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Eric Holder Charged With Murder of Nipsey Hussle

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
West Slauson Blvd Suspect LAPD
CREDIT: Courtesy of LAPD

Prosecutors on Thursday filed charges of murder and attempted murder against Eric Holder, the man accused of killing South L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Holder is being held on $7 million bail, and is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Holder with four counts, including one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Two men were also injured in the shooting outside Marathon Clothing at Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue. The two victims are identified in the criminal complaint as Kerry Lathan and Shermi Cervabta Villanueva.

Holder, 29, also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

In 2012, Holder pleaded no contest to a charge of carrying a loaded weapon in a public place. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and three years of probation.

LAPD chief Michel Moore said on Tuesday that Holder and Hussle got into a dispute at the clothing store. Holder left and came back with a gun, shooting Hussle several times before fleeing in a white Chevy Cruze. Though both men had gang affiliations, the motive for the shooting does not appear to be gang-related.

Holder was arrested on Wednesday in Bellflower by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies and turned over to the LAPD.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Biz

  • Malala Yousafzai UTA

    Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai Signs With UTA

    United Talent Agency (UTA) announced Thursday that it will represent Malala Yousafzai and her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai. “When I started my fight for girls at 11 years old, working with media and public speaking were key to building support for my efforts. I look forward to working with UTA to develop creative ways to amplify [...]

  • West Slauson Blvd Suspect LAPD

    Eric Holder Charged With Murder of Nipsey Hussle

    Prosecutors on Thursday filed charges of murder and attempted murder against Eric Holder, the man accused of killing South L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle. Holder is being held on $7 million bail, and is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Holder with four counts, [...]

  • SiriusXM and Pandora Launch First Joint

    SiriusXM and Pandora Launch First Joint ‘Experience,’ Pandora Now

    SiriusXM and Pandora today introduced their first joint “listening experience” since the companies combined earlier this year, Pandora Now. According to the announcement, Pandora NOW “harnesses the combined strength of Pandora’s extensive listener data and SiriusXM’s curatorial expertise to create unique access to the most popular and fast-trending music right now.” The program features the [...]

  • variety power of women 2019 new

    Variety’s Power of Women Gift Bag: Sneak Peek

    While the big prizes go to charity, the guests at Variety’s Power of Women New York on April 5 will not be going home empty handed. Each guest will receive a Gondola XL tote provided by Lug including gifts in entertainment, beauty, health, fashion, and more. Missed your chance to attend? We’re offering one lucky [...]

  • David Israelite

    Have Songwriters Turned the Tide Against Big Tech? (Guest Column)

    It’s no secret that the songwriting and music-publishing communities feel they have been short-changed by the streaming revolution. In this guest post, National Music Publishers Association chief David Israelite talks about the role social media has played in tilting public opinion toward the songwriters’ and music publishers’ arguments on the matter.  Since the dawn of [...]

  • Roger Lynch Named Condé Nast CEO

    Condé Nast Names Ex-Pandora Chief Roger Lynch CEO

    Roger Lynch has been named Condé Nast’s first global CEO, with the former Pandora and Dish Network exec stepping into the role April 22. The media and publishing company announced Lynch’s appointment Thursday. Lynch will also join Condé Nast’s board of directors. He assumes the role after the company announced last fall that CEO Bob [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad