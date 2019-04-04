Eric Holder Charged With Murder of Nipsey Hussle

Prosecutors on Thursday filed charges of murder and attempted murder against Eric Holder, the man accused of killing South L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Holder is being held on $7 million bail, and is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Holder with four counts, including one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Two men were also injured in the shooting outside Marathon Clothing at Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue. The two victims are identified in the criminal complaint as Kerry Lathan and Shermi Cervabta Villanueva.

Holder, 29, also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

In 2012, Holder pleaded no contest to a charge of carrying a loaded weapon in a public place. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and three years of probation.

LAPD chief Michel Moore said on Tuesday that Holder and Hussle got into a dispute at the clothing store. Holder left and came back with a gun, shooting Hussle several times before fleeing in a white Chevy Cruze. Though both men had gang affiliations, the motive for the shooting does not appear to be gang-related.

Holder was arrested on Wednesday in Bellflower by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies and turned over to the LAPD.