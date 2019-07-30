×

PMK-BNC Merges With Rogers & Cowan

By

Merger Mayhem
CREDIT: Variety

Entertainment agencies PMK-BNC and Rogers & Cowan are joining forces, bringing together a client roster of more than 500 actors, musicians, producers, directors, content creators and athletes.

“This is a game changing and transformative moment for our agency, and a move that will create significant value and tremendous opportunities for our company and clients around the world,” said Mark Owens, CEO of Rogers & Cowan.

Owens will lead the new agency alongside PMK-BNC Chairman and CEO Cindi Berger. Together, the pair will oversee a team of more than 350 marketing and communication experts across offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Miami and London.

“With our diverse roster of creative and brand clients, and seasoned management, this partnership provides a remarkable opportunity for us to take our clients and campaigns to new levels,” Berger said. “Our unique position and insight will deliver the best of brand marketing with the best of entertainment strategies, and further our ability to influence trends, spark meaningful conversations, and leverage culture to create defining moments and experiences that stand the test of time.”

Other agency leaders include current Rogers & Cowan co-president Alan Nierob, who will become chairman of the agency’s entertainment division, Shirley Hughes, who will manage the company’s brand marketing as president, Bill Rosenthal, who will take on the company’s COO and CFO positions, and Brad Cafarelli and Fran Curtis, who will serve as vice chairmen in Los Angeles and New York respectively. The agency will unveil a new name in the coming months.

“This merger allows us to combine the most talented client roster with the most talented group of individuals representing them,” Nierob said. “Our success over the years has always been defined by providing the highest level of professionalism and personal representation worldwide to our entire client roster, which we will continue to do on a larger scale.”

