×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Endeavor Lowers IPO Price Range to $26-$27, Reduces Volume of Shares for Sale

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ari Emanuel WMG-IMG Endeavor
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock/WME-IMG

Endeavor Group Holdings has lowered the target price range for its IPO and reduced the number of shares that will be available for sale to the public as of Friday.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday, Endeavor said its target IPO price would fall between $26 and $27 a share, down from $30 to $32 as established last week. Endeavor has also cut the number of shares for sale to 15 million, from 19.4 million.

The move comes amid reports of a lukewarm response to Endeavor’s IPO pitch from institutional investors. A source close to the situation described Endeavor’s adjustment of the offering as an effort to be “conservative and realistic” about the current IPO environment.

More to come 

Popular on Variety

More Biz

  • Aspen, CO - January 27, 2019

    Rae Sremmurd, Bazzi, Alesso to Headline X Games Aspen 2020

    Today X Games has announced the musical lineup for X Games Aspen 2020, the sports, music and festival taking place at Buttermilk Mountain in Colorado, January 23-26. The 2020 event teams up some of the world’s best athletes alongside urban and electronic musical talent: hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, R&B singer Bazzi and electronic artists Alesso [...]

  • Ari Emanuel WMG-IMG Endeavor

    Endeavor Lowers IPO Price Range to $26-$27, Reduces Volume of Shares for Sale

    Endeavor Group Holdings has lowered the target price range for its IPO and reduced the number of shares that will be available for sale to the public as of Friday. In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday, Endeavor said its target IPO price would fall between $26 and $27 a share, down from $30 [...]

  • Alamo Records Names Tiara Hargrave Executive

    Alamo Records Names Tiara Hargrave Executive VP and General Manager

    Alamo Records, the new label founded by former 300, Warner Music and Def Jam exec Todd Moscowitz, today announced the appointment of Tiara Hargrave to the position of Executive Vice President/General Manager at the label. According to the announcement, Hargrave, who joins from Columbia Records, will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the [...]

  • Kanye West

    Kanye West, EMI Music Publishing Settle Legal Dispute

    Kanye West and his music publisher, EMI, have ended their legal dispute, according to court documents, with the parties settling for an undisclosed amount. The news was first reported by The Blast. The documents read in part, “PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Plaintiffs Please Gimme My Publishing, Inc., West Brands, LLC, Kanye West, and Ye World [...]

  • Movie Distribution WIndows

    Coming Soon: Inside the Battle to Find the Right Movie Release Date

    Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. president of  domestic distribution, spends a good part of his day obsessing over a calendar.  In another era, executives like Goldstein would have spent half their time on the road in meetings with theater owners from Chanute, Kan., to Montpelier, Vt., haggling and calling in favors to secure as many screens [...]

  • Ash Hobian Sponsored Post

    Toronto Lifestyle Influencer on How to Find Calm Amid City’s Bustle

    Where we are born shapes who we become. For proof, just look at Ash Hobian. In 1988, Iranian couple Ali Hobian and wife Nigen Montazeri fled the war in their homeland and emigrated to Toronto. Neither was yet 21. They found themselves in a cultural mecca with over 200 ethnicities living in harmony. Their twin [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad