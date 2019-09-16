×

Endeavor Aims to Raise $620 Million With IPO

Cynthia Littleton

Endeavor
Endeavor disclosed Monday that it expects a price between $30 and $32 per share for its initial public offering in the fall.

Endeavor aims to raise as much as $620 million with the sale of 19.4 million shares. Another 2.9 million shares may be offered to the IPO underwriters, which include Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley, the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The company’s market cap is expected to be around $8 billion.

Endeavor shares are set to trade on the NYSE under the symbol EDR.

Endeavor will have a complex stock structure, with CEO Ari Emanuel and chairman Patrick Whitesell holding super-voting Class Y shares that will help them keep control of the company. Endeavor’s Class Y shares come with 20 votes per share compared to one vote per share for the Class A shares to be offered to the public. Endeavor also has nonvoting Class B shares and Class X shares that come with one vote per share.

