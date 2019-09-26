×

Endeavor Pulls IPO Amid Investor Concerns, Market Instability

Cynthia Littleton

At the eleventh hour, Endeavor has pulled its plan for a public offering of shares on Friday in the face of lukewarm investor reaction to the company’s financials and instability in the IPO market in recent weeks.

A knowledgable source confirmed that Endeavor has tabled plans for the offering on Friday. It’s unclear if the company will still pursue an IPO at a later date.

Representatives for Endeavor could not immediately be reached for comment. News of the IPO being pulled was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

More to come

