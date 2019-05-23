Endeavor Group Holdings Files for Initial Public Offering

Endeavor Group Holdings, the parent company of talent agency WME, has filed to go public with a Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The filing was made Thursday, a day after the major Hollywood agencies and the Writers Guild of America agreed to resume stalled negotiations over a new franchise agreement.

The media company generated $3.61 billion in revenue in 2018 and net income of $231.3 million, adjusted net income of $100.1 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $551.1 million, according to the filing. The company said it represents various elements of 300 TV shows and it represents 60% of headliners of various music festivals.

Endeavor has grown through the $4 billion acquisition of Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Riders, the Frieze Art Fair and the marketing agency 160over90. Endeavor also launched its own producing arm, Endeavor Content.

Reports first emerged in late March that Endeavor LLC, which also owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship league, was about to file confidential paperwork for an IPO, which would put the conglomerate on track to hit the public markets by the end of this year.

