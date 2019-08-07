Endeavor Names Former eBay Exec Guy Schory Its First Chief Digital Officer

Agency and media conglomerate Endeavor has hired Guy Schory, a former eBay and PayPal executive, as its first chief digital officer.

Schory will head up Endeavor’s digital efforts across product management, marketing, data platforms, advertising and commerce. He also will lead Endeavor’s digital direct-to-consumer and business-to-business operations, including Endeavor Streaming, the video-streaming distribution unit formed out of the company’s $250 million acquisition of NeuLion last year. Endeavor’s brands include WME, IMG and UFC.

“As Endeavor continues to evolve, our ability to create innovative digital businesses, products and experiences for our clients and platform matters now more than ever,” Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel said in announcing the hire. “Guy is a strategic executive who has the experience operating world-class businesses at scale and the expertise required to take us to the next level.”

Schory most recently served in various leadership roles at eBay and PayPal, where he led global strategic initiatives focused on scaling key capabilities in commerce and payments, including mergers and acquisitions, R&D center development, strategic partnerships and innovation programs. His tenure also included roles in product management and corporate strategy, and he was responsible for several of eBay’s consumer mobile products and digital marketing platforms. Schory first joined eBay in 2006 and left the company in 2016.

Schory is a tech investor who serves on the boards of several technology and commerce companies, including Timbuk2 and Dataminr. He also serves on the advisory board of the Zell Entrepreneurs Program, a university program that has launched more than 60 ventures, and founded a mentorship program for youth who use technology to positively impact their communities.

He holds three issued U.S. patents in e-commerce and mobile technologies. Schory received a bachelor’s degree in international relations with an economics focus from Stanford University.