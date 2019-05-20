Elton John Biopic ‘Rocketman’ Taps Lucky Brand Collaboration as Part of Promo Push

Paramount has set a May 28 release date for its Elton John-inspired clothing collection with retailer Lucky Brand, which celebrates the performer’s iconic style and new biopic, “Rocketman” (see tickets and showtimes here). The limited-edition collaboration arrives in stores three days before the film hits theaters, though it’s available for purchase right now on LuckyBrand.com.

CREDIT: GREGORY ULLERY

The capsule collection features six pieces in total, with three vintage-inspired T-shirts for men, and two tees and a casual sweatshirt for women. Some of the pieces pay homage to retro concert posters, while others feature iconography from John’s “Rocket Man” single, released in 1972 as the lead track from the singer’s fifth studio album, “Honky Chateau.” Sizes range from S to 2XL for men, and XS to XL for women.

Paramount says the apparel collaboration was a natural extension of the film, as it seeks to find new ways to promote the movie to fans both old and new.

“’Rocketman’ tells the story of how Elton John transformed himself from a working class kid to one of the most authentic, influential and inspirational artists of all time [and] Lucky Brand’s rich heritage and rock n roll spirit made them the perfect partner for Rocketman,” says Michelle Hagen, executive VP of worldwide partnership marketing at Paramount Pictures. “Lucky’s capsule collection will allow Elton John fans to express their own individuality and unique sense of style, while honoring the man who was #neverordinary.”

Lucky Brand, meantime, says the collection seeks to capture John’s colorful style, and the “electricity” of his live performances.

“We are thrilled to launch this capsule collection with ‘Rocketman,’ celebrating and honoring one of the most iconic musicians of all time,” says Mike Relich, chief operating officer of Lucky Brand. “Music has always been one of the pillars of our brand and Elton John’s music is timeless and has cross-generational appeal.”

Retail prices for the collection for both men and women start at $39.50. Quantities are limited. Shop the collection online at LuckyBrand.com. As for “Rocketman,” the highly-anticipated and much buzzed-about film hits theaters May 31.

