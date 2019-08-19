×

Variety Earns 14 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Award Nominations

Variety has received 14 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie award nominations for its coverage of the entertainment industry over the past year.

The awards gala, which will take place at The Hilton Midtown in New York City on Oct. 30, celebrates publications that have demonstrated impressive investigative journalism, in addition to thoughtful digital and print design. Variety is one of the roughly 1,000 finalists in the running across 33 different categories.

In addition to the Variety’s nomination for Overall Editorial Excellence among B2B publications, the magazine scored bids for best full issue in B2B media & entertainment for its Trans Hollywood Issue, whose pages are entirely dedicate to trans representation within the entertainment industry, and the Nov. 13, 2018, issue featuring a Q&A and photo spread with Lady Gaga. The Trans Hollywood issue was published on Aug. 7, 2018,  and features extensive profiles on prominent trans actors including cover stars Chaz Bono, Laverne Cox and Alexandra Billings as well as an open letter penned by GLAAD calling for increased representation in industry. The issue featuring Lady Gaga features a cover story by Ramin Setoodeh that delves into Gaga’s experience on “A Star is Born,” her relationship with Bradley Cooper, and the future of her career. It also earned Setoodeh a nomination for best profile or Q&A.

The Lady Gaga issue and Variety‘s October 2018 Power of Women issue earned nominations for best photography, while the Kit Harington and Lena Waithe covers earned nominations for best cover design. For a complete list of 2019 Folio Eddie & Ozzie Award nominees, visit the Folio website. Check out the full list of Variety’s nominations below.

B2B Overall Excellence

B2B Essays and Criticism: “A Star Is Born” review by Owen Gleiberman

B2B Media & Entertainment (Full Issue): Trans Hollywood issue

B2B Media & Entertainment (Full Issue): Lady Gaga issue

B2B Investigative Reporting: Daniel Holloway

B2B Profile or Q&A: Lady Gaga by Ramin Setoodeh

B2B Range of Work by a Single Author: Owen Gleiberman

B2B Range of Work by a Single Author: Ramin Setoodeh

B2B Supplemental, Annual or One Shot: Variety and Rolling Stone’s American InJustice

B2B General Website: Variety.com

B2B 25,000-100,000 Circ. Cover Design: Kit Harington cover

B2B 25,000-100,000 Circ. Cover Design: Power of Women Lena Waithe cover

B2B Overall Design (Single Issue): Power of Women NY

B2B Photography: Lady Gaga and Power of Women

