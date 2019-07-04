Earthquake Rocks Los Angeles Area on Fourth of July

The strongest earthquake in several years swayed the greater Los Angeles area on Thursday morning. The long, rolling quake measured a preliminary 6.6 on the Richter scale and was centered near Ridgecrest in San Bernardino County, over a hundred miles away from Los Angeles.
No damage or injuries were immediately reported.
Hollywood figures were unsettled by the quake, with several tweeting it was the longest they had felt. It has been relatively quiet on the seismic front for several years in Los Angeles.
Been living in Los Angeles all my life. That was the longest earthquake I’ve ever experienced. Not jerky. Smooth and rolling. But it was loooong. It was so long I thought for the first time ever “Is this the big one?” Damn. Respect Mother Nature. She’s the boss.
