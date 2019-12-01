Dwyane Wade Defends His Son’s Appearance Following Internet ‘Hate’

Dwyane Wade has spoken out on social media, reaffirming his support for his son after online trolls criticized the 12-year-old’s appearance in a family photo that was posted to wife Gabrielle Union’s Instagram.

“I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo,” Wade tweeted on Saturday. “Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!”

I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile! ✌🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 30, 2019

In the original photo, Wade’s son, Zion, sports acrylic nails and a crop top.

Some users online commended Wade for having his son’s back. “In our community, being given autonomy over your body, beliefs, image & statements as a child isn’t a thing,” @Miata_Shanay wrote.

“As a parent, my only goal is that my kids feel that i see them , love them and support them,” Wade replied in a retweet.

As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that i see them , love them and support them. https://t.co/ZrJp9WFdbi — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 30, 2019

Wade spoke with Variety back in June about his support for Zion’s attendance at Miami Pride in April.

“I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” Wade said to Variety during an interview at Cannes Lions, the annual advertising conference in the South of France. “I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”

“This is my job as a father,” Wade continued. “I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes from it. I’m doing what every parent has to do. Once you bring kids into this world, you become unselfish. It’s my job to be their role model, to be their voice in my kids’ lives, to let them know you can conquer the world. So, go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and just love you.”