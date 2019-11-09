×

President Trump Bashes Report of Talks With Mark Burnett for New ‘Apprentice’ Series

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald Trump Hollywood Racism
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to blast as “fake news” a report earlier this week that he is planning to develop a TV series with “The Apprentice” creator Mark Burnett following his time in the White House.

On Thursday, the Daily Beast reported that Trump has been talking to Burnett, a prolific reality producer who now heads MGM Worldwide Television, about doing another TV series together after the end of his presidency. The report asserted that Burnett and Trump are considering a new iteration of “Apprentice” dubbed “The Apprentice: White House.”

“Fake News is reporting that I am talking to Mark Burnett about doing a big show, perhaps The Apprentice, after the presidency, which I would assume they mean in 5 years,” Trump said via Twitter early Saturday. “This is not true, never had such a conversation, don’t even have time to think about it. False reporting!”

A spokeswoman for Burnett strongly denied that any such plans were in the works to the Daily Beast. Burnett is known to be in regular communication with Trump, given their long friendship. Burnett helped make Trump a national household name with the success of the NBC reality series that Trump hosted from 2004 to 2015.

The Daily Beast report cited four sources claiming that Trump and Burnett have discussed post-White House TV projects. A spokesman for Burnett told Daily Beast:  “The quoted statements attributed to Mr. Burnett are absolutely false. Among other things, the president and Mr. Burnett have not discussed making television shows in any shape or form.”

More Biz

  • Donald Trump Hollywood Racism

    President Trump Bashes Report of Talks With Mark Burnett for New 'Apprentice' Series

    President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to blast as “fake news” a report earlier this week that he is planning to develop a TV series with “The Apprentice” creator Mark Burnett following his time in the White House. On Thursday, the Daily Beast reported that Trump has been talking to Burnett, a [...]

  • BMG Music

    BMG Announces Move to Bigger Digs in L.A., Following Nashville and NYC Relocations

    Less than two months after announcing a planned move to a bigger and better facility in Nashville, BMG has declared plans to do the same in Los Angeles, with a deal in place to develop a two-story, 30,000-square-foot facility in the Miracle Mile district. It won’t be a long move: the location for the “proposed” [...]

  • Vaping

    'Veronica Mars' Former Casting Assistant Reportedly at Center of Vaping Injury Epidemic

    The vaping-related lung injury epidemic that has caused 39 deaths and sickened over 2,000 e-cigarette users across 49 states may have had an unlikely culprit: Joshua Mathias Temple, a former “Veronica Mars” casting assistant, who also appeared as an actor in one of the show’s episodes, has been identified as a possible central figure behind [...]

  • Qobuz Kicks MP3s to the Curb

    Qobuz Kicks MP3s to the Curb With New Hi-Res Audio Plan

    Since the dawn of digital music, the MP3 has been the main format for downloads and streaming — and for just as long, audiophiles great and small have been complaining about the format’s low quality. Well, Qobuz, the French hi-res audio service that recently launched in the U.S., has said “Ça suffit!” (“Enough!”) The company [...]

  • Alibaba offices

    Alibaba Heading for Hong Kong Share Sale This Month (Report)

    China’s e-commerce and entertainment giant Alibaba is understood to be back on track with a secondary listing of its shares in Hong Kong. The listing might also raise up to $15 billion of additional capital. The group conducted a record breaking IPO in 2014 on the New York Stock Exchange and currently enjoys a market [...]

  • Chinese actor Xu Zheng holds his

    China's Huanxi Media Guarantees Itself a Profitable Future

    Huanxi Media, the talent-controlled production and streaming firm, struck a $340 million minimum guarantee deal Wednesday for its upcoming film “Lost in Russia,” directed, co-written and starring Hu Zheng. Having been picked up by distribution entity Hengdian Film, “Russia” will release in China in time for Chinese New Year in January. Hengdian commits to spending [...]

  • Harry Walker Agency

    Endeavor Acquires Harry Walker Agency

    WME parent Endeavor has acquired the Harry Walker Agency, a powerhouse in the speakers arena. HWA is the booking agent for such heavyweights on the gabfest circuit as Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Dick Cheney, Gloria Steinem, Stacey Abrams, Henry Kissinger, Ronan Farrow and many others. HWA, which has about 45 employees, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad