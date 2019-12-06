×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

DOJ Sides With Irving Azoff Against Radio Stations

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Assistant Attorney General, Antitrust Division nominee Makan Delrahim testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing on his nomination, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
CREDIT: AP

The Department of Justice is taking sides in another hot-button antitrust battle, this time siding with Irving Azoff’s upstart music licensing firm against a group representing 10,000 radio stations.

The DOJ Antitrust Division filed a brief on Thursday arguing that the Radio Music License Committee may have engaged in illegal price-fixing when it refused to deal with Azoff’s firm, Global Music Rights.

The DOJ’s argument has the potential to topple the long-standing structure of music licensing in the radio business. Under the current rules, stations license songs from ASCAP and BMI, which represent more than 90% of artists, at rates set by a third-party arbitrator. The system has been in place since 1941, when the DOJ entered into a consent decree with ASCAP and BMI, which barred them from using their dominant market power to charge exorbitant rates.

The Antitrust Division, led by Makan Delrahim, has already signaled that it is interested in upending the existing music licensing regime. In June, the division launched a review of the ASCAP and BMI consent decrees to see whether they should be terminated.

The division is reviewing 1,300 consent decrees, most of which are many decades old, to see if they still meet the needs of consumers. Just last month, the division announced that it was going to court to terminate the Paramount consent decrees, which ended the old studio system in 1949 and established the rules for the movie theater business. The division has argued that the old decrees have not kept pace with evolving markets, and may unduly restrain free enterprise.

The RMLC, which negotiates music rates on behalf of radio stations, has argued that eliminating the ASCAP and BMI decrees would create “chaos” in the industry. In a comment to the DOJ, the radio association argued that ASCAP and BMI would once again use their market power to dramatically raise rates, causing harm to consumers and leading to years of further litigation.

Azoff has been looking to disrupt the licensing business since 2013, when he formed GMR to compete with BMI and ASCAP. He argued that he could get a better deal for artists, and signed about 70 songwriters and musicians. That gave GMR at least partial rights to hit songs performed by Pharrell Williams, Adele, Drake, John Lennon, U2 and others.

GMR then engaged in negotiations with the RMLC, which represents 90% of radio stations. The negotiations broke down, however, with the RMLC accusing GMR of asking “extortionate” rates. The RMLC filed an antitrust suit against GMR in November 2016, seeking to force GMR into an arbitration regime akin to the ASCAP and BMI system.

GMR filed its own antitrust suit, accusing the RMLC of operating an illegal price-fixing cartel. GMR contended that the stations were colluding with each other to keep payments to artists artificially low. The RMLC countered that the rate-setting regime had been in place for 78 years, had been blessed by federal courts and was itself the answer to anticompetitive conduct by the licensing firms. The RMLC filed a motion to dismiss GMR’s suit in July, which is still pending.

In the brief filed on Thursday, the DOJ suggested that the RMLC is operating as a “buyer’s cartel — a form of cartel that can be equally destructive of competition as a sellers’ cartel.”

Though the DOJ said it was not taking a position on the facts of the dispute, the brief challenged several of the RMLC’s legal arguments in defense of GMR’s price-fixing claims.

GMR’s attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, said the DOJ’s brief “vindicates the rights of artists and songwriters to be free from illegal price-fixing by radio stations.”

Azoff also issued a statement: “Today is a great day for artists, who have been bullied by the RMLC since the dawn of the modern radio industry,” he said. “We believe the days of this brazen, long-running cartel are now numbered.”

The case is before U.S. District Judge Terry J. Hatter, Jr., in Los Angeles, and is currently scheduled for a trial in the fall of 2020.

The DOJ Antitrust Division filed a similar brief on Nov. 26 in the legal case between the Writers Guild of America and three major agencies. In that case, the DOJ argued that the union may have violated antitrust law when it instructed its members to fire their agents last spring.

More Music

  • Assistant Attorney General, Antitrust Division nominee

    DOJ Sides With Irving Azoff Against Radio Stations

    The Department of Justice is taking sides in another hot-button antitrust battle, this time siding with Irving Azoff’s upstart music licensing firm against a group representing 10,000 radio stations. The DOJ Antitrust Division filed a brief on Thursday arguing that the Radio Music License Committee may have engaged in illegal price-fixing when it refused to [...]

  • Dua Lipa

    Green Day, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa Among 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' Performers

    Green Day, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa, Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED will perform on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020,” dick clark productions and ABC announced today. The broadcast will also feature Ciara as West Coast host, who said, [...]

  • Taylor Swift "Christmas Tree Farm"

    Taylor Swift's 'Christmas Tree Farm' Video Is a VHS Wonderland

    Taylor Swift may have set a “Farm”-to-market land speed record with the release of “Christmas Tree Farm” Thursday night, just four days after the tune was written, and with much less time than that since it was lushly orchestrated for maximum holiday glee. The biggest revelation of the accompanying video — at least for anyone [...]

  • darlene love

    Darlene Love's Blue Christmas: Singer Says NBC Tree Lighting Organizers Are Ageist

    Darlene Love’s iconic Christmas song, “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home),” was performed Wednesday night on NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” tree lighting special — but the woman who made it famous was iced out and she is furious about it. Love, 78, explained her frustrations on Facebook, calling out Brad Lachman Productions for excluding her [...]

  • Joycelyn Savage, Azriel Clary. Azriel Clary,

    Joycelyn Savage Denies Creating Patreon Account Exposing R. Kelly

    One of R. Kelly’s longtime girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage, has come forward publicly to refute claims that she’s turned on the R&B singer after an Instagram account claiming to be her suggested as much. In a video obtained by TMZ, Savage, first reading pre-written statements on her cell phone, strongly denies the assertion that she had [...]

  • Jagged Little Pill review

    Broadway Review: 'Jagged Little Pill'

    Nearly 25 years after “Jagged Little Pill” hit the shelves of record stores, Alanis Morissette’s innovative 1995 album has arrived on Broadway under the muscular direction of Diane Paulus, who launched this galvanic production at the American Repertory Theater. The show’s supportive book by screenwriter Diablo Cody interprets Morissette’s musical idiom as a universal domestic [...]

  • Who album cover

    Album Review: The Who's 'Who'

    Not only did the death wish expressed 55 years ago in “My Generation” not come true, but the Who have now become the first major rock act of their generation to come up with a whole album that’s actually about getting old. And this from an outfit that pretty much entirely skipped its own middle age, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad