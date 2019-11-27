×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

DOJ Asks to Appear at Key Hearing in WGA/Agency Legal Fight

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Assistant Attorney General, Antitrust Division nominee Makan Delrahim testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing on his nomination, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
CREDIT: AP

The Department of Justice wants to make arguments at a Dec. 6 hearing in a antitrust lawsuit between the three major talent agencies and the Writers Guild of America.

The WGA has filed a motion to dismiss the agencies’ lawsuit on the grounds that, as a labor union, it is exempt from antitrust scrutiny. U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte is expected to consider that motion at the Dec. 6 hearing.

The DOJ’s Antitrust Division intervened in the case on Tuesday, filing a brief that argues that the union does not have blanket immunity from antitrust law. The division, led by Makan Delrahim, wants Birotte to order discovery in the case to determine whether the union has committed an antitrust violation.

The department filed a request on Wednesday to appear in person and participate in the hearing. The three agencies who are plaintiffs in the case — WME, CAA and UTA — do not object to the department’s presence.

The guild, on the other hand, has told DOJ that it will oppose the request. It is unclear whether the judge will have to hold a hearing on whether to permit the DOJ to participate.

The guild blasted the the DOJ’s intervention in the case on Tuesday, saying it was no surprise that the Trump administration would seek to undermine a union.

More Biz

  • Assistant Attorney General, Antitrust Division nominee

    DOJ Asks to Appear at Key Hearing in WGA/Agency Legal Fight

    The Department of Justice wants to make arguments at a Dec. 6 hearing in a antitrust lawsuit between the three major talent agencies and the Writers Guild of America. The WGA has filed a motion to dismiss the agencies’ lawsuit on the grounds that, as a labor union, it is exempt from antitrust scrutiny. U.S. [...]

  • Bazzi Signs With S10 Entertainment for

    Bazzi Signs With S10 Entertainment for Management

    Singer-songwriter-producer Bazzi, who was honored at Variety’s Hitmakers event last year for hits including “Mine” and “Beautiful,” has signed with Brandon Silverstein’s S10 Entertainment for worldwide management. Bazzi’s longtime managers the Heavy Group will remain part of his management team, working in tandem with S10. The 22-year-old singer joins an S10 roster that also includes [...]

  • Sean Cassidy DKC

    Listen: How Social Media Has Changed the PR Game

    At a time when stars have easy access to their own megaphones to reach fans, there’s a growing wariness in the celebrity industrial complex about engaging in old-school journalistic efforts such as the access magazine profile or get-to-know-you meetings with reporters. And that’s a huge mistake, in the eyes of Sean Cassidy, president of the [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein, center, leaves a courtroom

    Judge Allows Annabella Sciorra to Testify Against Harvey Weinstein

    The judge overseeing the Harvey Weinstein case has allowed actress Annabella Sciorra to testify that Weinstein raped her 26 years ago. Justice James Burke issued a series of rulings on pre-trial defense motions on Tuesday, denying almost all of them. Weinstein is set to go on trial on Jan. 6 on five sex crimes charges. [...]

  • Lizzo performs on stage at The

    Warner Music’s Streaming Revenue up 23% for 2019

    In earnings results posted Wednesday morning, Warner Music Group announced that its recorded-music division saw an annual streaming growth of 22.8% for the financial year ending September 30, 2019. The company saw streaming revenues for the year of $2.13 billion, up from $1.73 billion the previous year. For the fiscal fourth quarter, streaming revenues were [...]

  • L-R) Margo MacNabb Nederlander, James L.

    Nederlander Organization Acquires Chicago's Jam Theatricals

    Broadway powerhouse Nederlander Organization has acquired Chicago-based Jam Theatricals, owner of Washington D.C.’s National Theatre. The deal will create a new entity, Nederlander National Markets, headed by president James L. Nederlander. Steve Traxler, co-founder, president and CEO of Jam Theatricals, will remain with the new entity, serving as director of strategy and integration. He will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad