DJ Mustard Signs With Sony/ATV Music Publishing (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has signed Grammy-winning songwriter, artist and producer Mustard to a worldwide deal. The Los Angeles-based hitmaker has worked with artists including YG, Rihanna, 2 Chainz, Drake, Migos, Chris Brown, Nipsey Hussle, Big Sean and many others, and won Best R&B Song at this year’s Grammy Awards for co-writing Ella Mai’s smash single “Boo’d Up.”

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt — pictured above, far right, with Mustard (center) and Sony/ATV Senior Director of A&R Jennifer Drake — said: “Mustard is an amazing songwriter and producer, whose talents have underpinned countless hit records by some of the world’s biggest artists. Jennifer and I are excited to welcome him to the Sony/ATV family and look forward to what is shaping up to be a significant next phase of his already successful career.”

Drake said: “Mustard’s creative talent transcends his reputation as a hit-making super producer. With Ella Mai, he has also demonstrated a rare gift for identifying, cultivating and developing a new generation of stars. It’s a vision we completely support and anticipate a long and successful partnership with him.”

Mustard said: “I’m happy to join Jennifer and Big Jon at Sony/ATV, where I already have friends in the building and have seen the good work they can do with my music. Excited to continue to build my catalogue and look forward to all that’s coming down the pipeline!”

Jay Brown, CEO of Roc Nation, which co-manages Mustard, said: “It’s been an honor to work alongside Mustard. I love his passion, intelligence, persistence with his craft, and loyalty to his friends and family.”

Since scoring a breakthrough as the co-writer and co-producer of Tyga’s Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hit “Rack City” in 2012, Mustard, born Dijon McFarlane, has established himself as one of the top hitmakers in R&B and hip-hop. Hits include Big Sean’s “I Don’t F— With You,” Rihanna’s global smash “Needed Me” and Lil Dicky and Chris Brown’s 2018 hit “Freaky Friday,” which topped the U.K. singles chart; he also co-wrote and co-produced most of YG’s debut album “My Krazy Life,” which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

He also runs his imprint 10 Summers Records in partnership with Interscope Records, to which British-born R&B singer and Sony/ATV songwriter Ella Mai is signed. Her “Boo’ed up” won Best R&B Song and was nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

Mustard is also a successful recording artist and his latest single “Pure Water,” featuring Migos, was released in January. It will be followed by a third studio album, expected this summer and including features from 21 Savage, Quavo, Meek Mill and Rich Da Kid. He is one of the main producers of a forthcoming album from Meek Mill and the late Nipsey Hussle and will serve as executive producer for YG and Ella Mai’s next albums.