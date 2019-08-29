Construction Worker at Disneyland Dies After On-Site Accident

A construction worker at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., died early Thursday from his injuries after an on-site accident in which a metal plate fell on him.

The man was installing piping for an HVAC system in a trench as part of a third-party contracted crew on the Disneyland back lot when the fatal accident occurred. A piece of equipment accidentally struck a crossbeam, which in turn knocked over a wall-shoring metal plate that then landed on the man, Sgt. Daron Wyatt with the Anaheim Police Department told Variety.

An Urban Search and Rescue team pulled the worker out of the trench, according to KTLA 5. Paramedics arrived at the scene after 3 a.m. and took the man to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at 4:13 a.m at UC Irvine Medical Center.

The Orange County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Javier Jimenez Jr. He was a resident of West Covina, Calif., and was 37.

Liz Jaeger, a spokesperson for Disneyland Resort, said in a statement, “We are saddened by this tragic accident involving a contractor and on behalf of Disneyland Resort extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Jimenez’s family, friends and coworkers.”

The California Occupational Safety and Health Administration is on scene investigating the incident.