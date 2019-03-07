×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bob Iger Says Disney-Fox Deal Will Close ‘Soon,’ Updates Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Opening Date

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bob Iger
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock

Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger told shareholders Thursday the company’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox will close “soon” and that the enlarged company is ready to “hit the ground running.” He also announced an accelerated opening schedule for the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge lands coming to Disneyland and Disney World.

Iger addressed shareholders Thursday morning at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis, Mo., in keeping with Disney’s tradition of holding its annual meeting in a different city every year. St. Louis is close to the childhood home of company founder Walt Disney in Marseille, Mo., Iger noted.

Iger told shareholders that the company is expecting to gain final regulatory approval of the 21st Century Fox transaction “soon.” There were reports Thursday that Mexico’s telecom regulator has set a vote for Monday to give its approval of the deal, which is believed to be the last outside hurdle before Disney and Fox can wrap up the final elements of the $71.3 billion transaction.

Iger hailed the rich trove of production and programming assets come to Disney in the Fox deal as well as its “wealth of proven management talent.”

Related

Iger added that Disney is poised to begin building on its enlarged production platform as soon as it receives the keys to 20th Century Fox, FX Networks, National Geographic Partners and other assets.

“Our new corporate structure is designed to integrate these assets and maximize long-term value,” Iger said. “We spent most of (last) year on integration planning so we’ll hit the ground running as soon as the deal closes.”

During the session, Iger disclosed that Disney was moving up the opening date of its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at Disneyland and Disney World. Galaxy’s Edge will open its doors in Anaheim on May 31 and in Orlando on Aug. 29.

Iger gave Galaxy’s Edge quite a build-up, calling them “by far the largest lands we have ever built.” The Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction within Galaxy’s Edge are “the most technologically advanced and immersive attraction we have ever imagined,” Iger added.

More to come

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Film

  • David Dobkin to Direct Will Ferrell

    'Wedding Crashers' Director Boards Will Ferrell Comedy at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Wedding Crashers” helmer David Dobkin has signed on to direct the Netflix comedy “Eurovision,” with Will Ferrell attached to star. Ferrell is also on board to co-write the script with Andrew Steele. The “Anchorman” star will produce through his Gary Sanchez Productions along with Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy. Adam McKay will exec produce. The [...]

  • Paige Fighting with my Family Playback

    Listen: WWE's Paige Says 'Fighting With My Family' Resonates Beyond Wrestling

    PLAYBACK is a Variety / iHeartRadio podcast bringing you conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. New episodes air every Thursday. Saraya-Jade Bevis, better known as WWE Superstar Paige, has seen her life transformed into the new film “Fighting With My Family,” produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Written and directed by [...]

  • Salvador Simó, Submarine, Sola Media Win

    Salvador Simó, Submarine, Sola Media Win Tribute Awards at Cartoon Movie

    BORDEAUX, France – Director Salvador Simó (“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles”), production company Submarine and distributor Sola Media have won the Tributes Awards at this year’s Cartoon Movie, Europe’s biggest animated feature co-production and sales forum which closes today in the French port city of Bordeaux. “Buñuel,” Spaniard Simó’s solo feature debut, chronicles [...]

  • Olivia Wilde 10 Directors to Watch

    Olivia Wilde Named Film Ambassador for Coca-Cola Regal Films Program

    Actress-turned-director Olivia Wilde has been named the star ambassador for the Coca-Cola Regal Films Program. The program scouted from 30 diverse American film programs at colleges across the country, with five finalists chosen to receive $15,000 each to create and produce a 30-second film. Previous ambassadors and members of the selective “red ribbon panel” include [...]

  • Victoria Alonso arrives at the Women

    Top Marvel Executive: 'The World Is Ready' for a Gay Superhero in the MCU

    Marvel’s production chief Victoria Alonso says it’s time a gay superhero appears in the MCU franchise. “The world is ready, the world is ready,” Alonso told Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of “Captain Marvel.” The subject of LGBTQ representation in the MCU has been a hot topic on Twitter this week after The Hashtag [...]

  • Rachel Weisz Cloud One

    Rachel Weisz Set to Produce, Star in ‘Lanny’ Adaptation

    Coming off awards-season success for her role in “The Favourite,” including a BAFTA win and Oscar nomination, Rachel Weisz is set to produce and star in “Lanny,” the movie adaptation of the eponymous Max Porter novel. “Lanny” is Porter’s follow up to his acclaimed first novel, “Grief Is a Thing With Feathers.” It follows Lanny, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad