×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Flexes Brand Muscle and Investment Capabilities in Unveiling Disney Plus

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Disney Plus
CREDIT: Disney

Disney has thrown down the content gauntlet.

The company capped a three and a half hour investor presentation on its plans to move aggressively into the direct-to-consumer arena Thursday with news that produced gasps from the roughly 250 Wall Street analysts and reporters in the room.

The $6.99 monthly price of its cornerstone Disney Plus streaming service was seen as a major shot across the bow at Netflix. Disney is planning to serve up gold-plated brands, a deep vault of movie and TV shows and high-wattage original production at a price point that is highly attractive even to cost-conscious consumers. Netflix’s streaming plans range from $9-$13 a month.

“We’re designing a product that we want to be as accessible to as many consumers as possible,” Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger said during the concluding Q&A session.

Iger told the crowd that assembled on a soundstage on Disney’s Burbank lot that the company was prepared to absorb some significant losses during the formative stages of the Disney Plus launch, set for Nov. 12. The rollout in Europe, Latin America and Asia is planned over the next three years.

Related

“Obviously the strategy is extremely important to us,” Iger said. “We’ve got to be very serious and be all in on it. We believe that is the best way to succeed.”

The lengthy presentation could not have been more focused on underscoring the point that Disney has a seemingly invincible roster of brands — Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic — to drive a robust offering that will blend original fare and vintage titles.

“The fact that we have the brands that matter is the single biggest differentiator of our service,” said Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney’s direct-to-consumer and international division.

Iger asserted that while Disney is taking a big swing in transitioning so much of its film and TV production into the direct-to-consumer arena “we’re starting from a position o strength, confidence and unbridled optimism.”

Disney also emphasized that all Disney Plus content will be downloadable for offline viewing so long as the user remains an active subscriber. That’s a major plus for the Disney Plus target audience of families with young children.

Disney projected that Disney Plus will have 60 million to 90 million subscribers worldwide by 2024, with one-third of those coming from the U.S. Disney said it expects to spend a little over $1 billion on original content for Disney Plus in its fiscal 2020, ramping up to the $2.5 billion range by 2024.

Disney will commit another $1.5 billion in fiscal 2020 to license content that debuts on other platforms from its studio and networks units.

Disney chief financial officer Christine McCarthy said operating losses for Disney Plus are projected to peak between 2020 and 2022, with profitability coming in 2024.

“From a financial perspective, the operating results during the first couple of years will reflect the aggressive early investments we’re making,” she said. “We want to set the business up for long-term success.”

The presentation featured a parade of executives and a handful of creative talent including Jon Favreau, veteran director who is shepherding the studio’s highly anticipated live-action take on “The Lion King.” From original Marvel- and Star Wars-branded series to a host of remakes and spinoffs from characters in the vast Disney vault, the presentation made it clear that Disney has the arsenal to lead traditional Hollywood into a new era of film and TV viewing.

“Each of these series will be equal to the movies in quality and storytelling,” said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who showed off a clip of the upcoming “Avengers: Endgame,” which will eventually be available to Disney Plus subscribers.

Feige emphasized the creative potential of having such a broad canvas to work on with original series. “They will change and evolve existing characters and introduce new ones.” He said the storylines of Disney Plus originals and Marvel films will converge and be part of the all-important “canon” for characters and franchises in way that will “significantly impact the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

The presentation also offered the first glimpse of the Disney Plus interface across multiple devices. The look and feel was colorful and intuitive, with the promise of offering users many ways to search for content and for personalizing the service to their own tastes.

“We will have a full array of device platform partnerships,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Service.

The presentation underscored the importance to Disney of its 21st Century Fox acquisition as it looks to build Disney Plus. Disney Plus will become the exclusive streaming home of “The Simpsons,” for one, a shift from the previous Fox strategy of making the venerable toon available through the FXX linear cabler and FXNow streaming app. That announcement came in a cheeky “Simpsons” animated clip that featured Homer Simpson and family trying on Mickey Mouse ears as they stood next to two statues — one of Darth Vader, the other of Disney chief Iger — while a framed photograph of Fox baron Rupert Murdoch could be seen in a trash can.

The presentation opened with a nearly 15-minute video that traced Disney’s origins — including the famous Walt Disney quote “It all started with a mouse” — through the present day incorporating Fox brands ranging from “The X-Files” and “American Horror Story” to “The Sound of Music” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The reel also demonstrated Disney’s breadth of content through its linear channels, ABC News operations and the international assets such as Star India and Hotstar.

Iger noted that Disney’s advantages include the “evergreen” nature of the classic titles in its vault. “My grandparents took me to see ‘Cinderella’ when I was a young boy,” Iger said. “This past Christmas I watchd that movie with my grandson.” He called that “a perfect illustration of what ‘evergreen’ means to us and how much value it generates for our shareholders.”

As expected, Iger and his lieutenants laid out a direct-to-consumer strategy revolving around three main pillars: ESPN Plus, which launched last year; Hulu, in which Disney now has a majority stake; and Disney Plus.

Mayer said the company’s thinking was driven by “a fundamental shift in the marketplace and growing consumer demand for streaming services.”

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Film

  • Chris Fenton

    Chris Fenton Accused of Masquerading as 'Player' as DMG Lost Millions

    DMG Entertainment has fired back against Chris Fenton, the former head of its motion picture group who filed a $30 million breach of contract suit in February. In a counterclaim, DMG blasts Fenton as a disloyal employee who advanced his own interests at the company’s expense. The suit alleges that Fenton “cultivated his persona of [...]

  • Disney Plus

    Disney Flexes Brand Muscle and Investment Capabilities in Unveiling Disney Plus

    Disney has thrown down the content gauntlet. The company capped a three and a half hour investor presentation on its plans to move aggressively into the direct-to-consumer arena Thursday with news that produced gasps from the roughly 250 Wall Street analysts and reporters in the room. The $6.99 monthly price of its cornerstone Disney Plus [...]

  • People walk past the Egyptian Theater

    Sundance Film Festival Co-Founder Charged With Sexual Abuse

    Sterling Van Wagenen, who co-founded the Sundance Film Festival, has been charged with felony aggravated sexual abuse by the Salt Lake City District Attorney’s office. The Sundance Institute issued a statement denouncing Van Wagenen and said he has not been connected to the festival since 1993. “Recent reports in the press have made us aware [...]

  • Disney-Plus-Interface

    Disney+ to Launch in November, Priced at $6.99 Monthly

    Disney+ will launch in the U.S. on Nov. 12, 2019, and will cost $6.99 per month, the company announced — nearly half Netflix’s standard $12.99 plan. The subscription VOD service represents Disney’s next major foray into the video-streaming wars. By pricing it well below Netflix, the Mouse House is betting it can rapidly drive up [...]

  • Johnny Depp and Amber HeardPalm Springs

    Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Threatened to Kill Her During Years of Abuse

    Amber Heard has recounted years of abuse she endured by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in new court documents filed in response to his $50 million defamation lawsuit against her. The actress referred to Depp as “the Monster” multiple times in the court filings and claimed he wouldn’t remember the abuse due to his excessive drinking [...]

  • DJ Quik

    DJ Quik Joins Terry Crews and Ludacris Film 'John Henry' as Composer, Executive Producer

    Hip-hop artist and producer DJ Quik is the latest star to become involved in the forthcoming indie movie “John Henry” with Terry Crews and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. The rapper will produce an original soundtrack for the feature film and also serve as executive producer. The film, from first-time movie director Will Forbes, is a modern [...]

  • Olympic Dreams review

    Film Review: ‘Olympic Dreams’

    Describing a movie as “sweet” may be interpreted by some as damnation with the faintest praise. But, really, there is no more appropriate adjective for “Olympic Dreams,” an engagingly wistful dramedy about opposites attracted while adrift far from home. Set against the backdrop of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where indie [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad