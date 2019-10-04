Disney to Netflix: We May Not Want Your Ads

It’s no secret that streaming-video giants like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon have been stealing viewers away from mainstream television. What hasn’t been as easily recognized is that TV networks have been aiding and abetting their rivals in their quest.

For years, NBC, CBS, ABC and their boob-tube competitors have taken in billions of dollars from Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and others to run TV ads that essentially tell TV viewers to stop watching TV, and start watching a streaming-video selection. You’ve seen them during Super Bowls: Ads for Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” or “Hanna,” or an eyebrow-raising spot for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” embedded into a commercial for Anheuser-Busch’s Bud Light. TV’s recent Emmys broadcast on Fox was jammed with commercials for the Netflix launch of “El Camino,” a new movie based on the popular AMC series “Breaking Bad”; the first ad in what is expected to be a massive commercial salvo from Disney Plus; and handfuls of spots for Apple TV’s new “Apple Originals.”

Now Walt Disney Company has suggested the days of letting streaming-video titans run free in TV commercial breaks may be over. The company, which will launch its widely-anticipated streaming service next month, has told Netflix it will not run its commercials on entertainment networks like ABC, Freeform and FX, according to a person familiar with the matter. Disney will still take Netflix ads on ESPN, this person said. And Disney is telling most streamers that it will not run their commercials unless the company has a broader relationship with Disney that could encompass not just advertising, but such things as distribution or programming, this person added.

Disney declined to make executives available for comment and a Netflix spokesman said the company declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal previously reported Disney’s decision to narrow where Netflix advertising could appear across its portfolio.

The Disney blockade is one of the strongest the company has mounted since the citizens of Auradon used magic to consign the world’s greatest villains to live on the Isle of the Lost in the Disney Channel’s “Descendants” series. But it also spotlights the increasingly complex ties between traditional media companies and their new-tech rivals. Disney and its brethren have long counted on Netflix and Amazon for new revenue streams tied to the sale of old and recent programming. Now that Disney and the other traditional outlets are moving headlong into streaming, the two sides are eyeing each other much more warily.

