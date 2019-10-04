×

Disney to Netflix: We May Not Want Your Ads

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mickey Mouse waves to members of the media at the Disney Legends press line during the 2019 D23 Expo, in Anaheim, Calif2019 D23 Expo - Disney Legends Press Line, Anaheim, USA - 23 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutt

It’s no secret that streaming-video giants like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon have been stealing viewers away from mainstream television. What hasn’t been as easily recognized is that TV networks have been aiding and abetting their rivals in their quest.

For years, NBC, CBS, ABC and their boob-tube competitors have taken in billions of dollars from Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and others to run TV ads that essentially tell TV viewers to stop watching TV, and start watching a streaming-video selection. You’ve seen them during Super Bowls: Ads for Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” or “Hanna,” or an eyebrow-raising spot for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” embedded into a commercial for Anheuser-Busch’s Bud Light. TV’s recent Emmys broadcast on Fox was jammed with commercials for the Netflix launch of “El Camino,” a new movie based on the popular AMC series “Breaking Bad”; the first ad in what is expected to be a massive commercial salvo from Disney Plus; and handfuls of spots for Apple TV’s new “Apple Originals.”

Now Walt Disney Company has suggested the days of letting streaming-video titans run free in TV commercial breaks may be over. The company, which will launch its widely-anticipated streaming service next month, has told Netflix it will not run its commercials on entertainment networks like ABC, Freeform and FX, according to a person familiar with the matter. Disney will still take Netflix ads on ESPN, this person said. And Disney is telling most streamers that it will not run their commercials unless the company has a broader relationship with Disney that could encompass not just advertising, but such things as distribution or programming, this person added.

Disney declined to make executives available for comment and a Netflix spokesman said the company declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal previously reported Disney’s decision to narrow where Netflix advertising could appear across its portfolio.

The Disney blockade is one of the strongest the company has mounted since the citizens of Auradon used magic to consign the world’s greatest villains to live on the Isle of the Lost in the Disney Channel’s “Descendants” series. But it also spotlights the increasingly complex ties between traditional media companies and their new-tech rivals. Disney and its brethren have long counted on Netflix and Amazon for new revenue streams tied to the sale of old and recent programming. Now that Disney and the other traditional outlets are moving headlong into streaming, the two sides are eyeing each other much more warily.

More to come…

 

More Biz

  • John Malone

    John Malone Sells His Remaining Lionsgate Stock to Mark Rachesky

    Renowned media investor John Malone has sold off his remaining stock holdings in Lionsgate, the studio that has grappled with a steep decline in its share price during the past two years. On Thursday, Malone and Malone-affiliated trusts sold a total of 2.4 million shares for $22 million to Mark Rachesky, Lionsgate chairman who now [...]

  • Deluxe Entertainment logo

    Deluxe Entertainment Files Prepackaged Bankruptcy

    Deluxe Entertainment, the debt-burdened post-production services company, filed a prepackaged bankruptcy on Thursday, as it seeks to hand over the company to its debtholders. The company announced last month that it had reached a debt-for-equity swap agreement with a majority of its lenders. At the time, the company hoped to avoid a bankruptcy filing by [...]

  • Brett YormarkFox Sports and Premier Boxing

    Roc Nation Hires Brett and Michael Yormark as Co-CEOs of New Agency

    Roc Nation has named sports and entertainment executive Brett Yormark as co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified and President of Business Operations & Strategy. According to the announcement, in this role Yormark (pictured above) will work with the Roc Nation COO, CEO and board to develop and execute long-term organizational objectives. Yormark’s brother Michael (pictured below) [...]

  • James Franco's Acting Students Allege Sexual

    James Franco's Acting Students Allege Sexual Exploitation

    Two former students of James Franco’s now-closed acting school filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging that the classes existed principally to create a way for Franco and his associates to take advantage of young women. Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal filed the class action complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court, saying that Franco and his [...]

  • Radio Placeholder

    Global Music Rights Sues Entravision for Copyright Infringement

    Global Music Rights filed a lawsuit in California federal court today accusing Entravision Communications of willful copyright infringement.  The lawsuit alleges that, over two years, Entravision stations played more than 130 copyrighted songs nearly 15,000 times without paying songwriters, according to a statement issued by GMR. The company says it made five separate written proposals [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein arrives in court, in

    Harvey Weinstein Loses Motion to Move Rape Trial Out of Manhattan

    An appeals court denied Harvey Weinstein’s bid to transfer his sexual assault case out of Manhattan on Thursday. Weinstein’s attorneys had sought to move the case to Albany or Suffolk County, on Long Island, citing the “circus-like” media atmosphere in Manhattan. “It is ordered that the motion is denied in its entirety,” the appellate court [...]

  • Disney Plus user interface home screen

    Amazon, Disney Dispute Over Ad Sales May Delay Disney Plus on Fire TV (Report)

    Amazon and Disney are in a dispute over Fire TV ad sales that could delay the addition of Disney’s upcoming streaming service to Amazon’s Fire TV devices, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.  Spokespeople for Disney and Amazon declined to comment. At the core of the dispute is Amazon’s demand to sell a percentage of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad