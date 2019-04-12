Disney Stock Pops, Netflix Dips After Disney+ Aggressive Pricing Revealed

Investors cheered Disney’s bold new foray into subscription streaming with Disney+, pushing shares up 10% in morning trading Friday — while Netflix’s stock was down 3%.

Disney announced that its Disney+ SVOD service would cost $6.99 per month, nearly half the price of Netflix’s standard $13 monthly plan, at its 2019 Investor Day on Thursday.

Disney is investing heavily in Disney+’s launch, on content and operating costs: In fiscal 2020, the Mouse House will spend $1 billion in cash on original programming for Disney+, while it will have just under $1 billion in operating expenses, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy told analysts. Its spending on Disney+ originals is mapped out to rise to around $2.5 billion by 2024.

And Disney+ is expected to sustain financial losses for its first four years of operation, before turning profitable by fiscal year 2024 (which starts in the calendar fourth quarter of 2023).

So Disney is playing a long game in battling for streaming subscribers — a strategy Wall Street gave a clear thumbs up to.

The company previously told investors content-licensing revenue in 2019 would drop $150 million because of programming it’s holding back fro Disney+; most of that revenue drop will fall in the six months ending Sept. 30. BTIG Research has estimated Disney will lose out on $500 million in revenue per year by ending its Netflix deal. RBC Capital Markets has projected Disney will spend $500 million on Disney+ original programming in 2019.

This past January, Disney revealed it has already amassed more than $1 billion in losses related to direct-to-consumer streaming, including a loss of $469 million in its DTC segment for fiscal year 2018, driven mainly by BAMTech. Disney also said Hulu was the main driver of a separate $580 million equity investment loss for the 2018 fiscal year.