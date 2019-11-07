×
Disney Earnings Get Lift from ‘Lion King,’ Theme Parks

Brent Lang

The Lion King
CREDIT: Disney

Quarterly earnings and revenues at the Walt Disney Company got a lift thanks to the box office success of “The Lion King” and increased attendance at the company’s theme parks.

Excluding certain items, diluted earnings per share decreased 28% to $1.07 from $1.48 in the prior-year quarter, beating forecasts. Revenues at the media giant also topped estimates, climbing 34% to $19.1 billion, up from $14.3 billion in the year-ago period. Wall Street was looking for adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share on $19.03 billion in revenue.

The company is undergoing seismic changes. Earlier this year, Disney completed its $71.3 billion acquisition of much of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets — it’s a deal that gives the studio control of 20th Century Fox, Nat Geo, FX, and other brands, along with the rights to such franchises as Avatar, the X-Men, and The Simpsons. The integration has not always been a smooth one. After Disney released disappointing earnings in August, Disney pinned much of the blame on Fox film flops such as “Dark Pheonix. “At the time, Disney CEO Bob Iger said Fox’s film performance was “well below where it had been and well below where we hoped it would be when we made the acquisition.”

But the movie side of the business was a source of strength during the most recent period. Studio entertainment revenues for the quarter jumped 52% to $3.3 billion and operating income increased 79% to $1,079 million thanks to the commercial reception of blockbusters such as “Toy Story 4,” “Aladdin,” and the aforementioned “The Lion King.” That offset other Fox flops that Disney inherited — a group of money losers that included “Ad Astra” and “Art of Racing in the Rain.”

Thursday’s earnings report also comes as the media conglomerate is preparing the launch of Disney Plus, a subscription streaming service it hopes will rival Netflix. The service will debut on Nov. 12 and will feature the Star Wars spin-off series “The Mandalorian” and a live-action version of “Lady and the Tramp.” Disney Plus will cost $6.99 per month, less than the $8.99 it costs to subscribe to Netflix and a fraction of the $14.99 per month that WarnerMedia plans to charge for its upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

More to come…

