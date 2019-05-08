×
Vice’s Value Plunges Further After Disney Takes $353 Million Write-Down

Nancy Dubuc
CREDIT: Brad Smith/ISI/REX/Shutterstock

Disney disclosed a $353 million impairment charge for its investment in Vice Media — another sign that the youth-culture company has lost ground in the past year.

The Mouse House’s write-down, included as part of its robust earnings announcement for the March quarter, comes after Disney took a $157 million impairment charge related to Vice in the September 2018 quarter.

Disney’s total $510 million in write-downs in its Vice investment exceed the $400 million that Disney originally invested into Vice over three years ago (when the company was valued at $4 billion). However, Vice’s valuation increased with a 2017 funding round — soaring to $5.7 billion — which increased the value of Disney’s stake. In addition, Disney now owns 21st Century Fox’s 6% stake. What the Brooklyn-based media company is worth now is unclear.

Currently, Disney holds a 21% effective ownership in Vice plus 21CF’s 6% interest.

More Dirt

Last week, Vice disclosed a $250 million cash infusion in debt financing from an investment consortium led by financing firm 23 Capital, with participation by George Soros’ Soros Fund Management, Fortress Investment Group and Monroe Capital.

The once high-flying Vice has suffered a shortfall in revenue goals, and laid off about 250 employees, or 10% of its staff, earlier this year.

Vice CEO Nancy Dubuc, hired last year to lead the company’s turnaround efforts, has set a target of achieving profitability within the next fiscal year. The ex-CEO of A+E Networks restructured the company around five lines of business: digital, news, Vice Studios (film and TV production), the Viceland cable channel (a partnership with A+E, which is 50% owned by Disney), and in-house ad agency Virtue.

In a statement after Disney reported earnings Tuesday, a Vice rep said, “Vice is firing on all cylinders and on target to meet, if not exceed, its financial targets for the third straight quarter. Our new executive team’s strategic plan is well underway and with the recent capital raise, we will continue investing in the long-term growth of our five global businesses — television, studio, digital, news and our advertising agency, Virtue.”

