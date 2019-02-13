×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dish Sheds 334,000 TV Subscribers in Q4, Taking a Hit From HBO and Univision Blackouts

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dish Network
CREDIT: Dish Network

Dish Network lost a record 381,000 satellite TV subs in the fourth quarter of 2018, as the carriage standoffs with AT&T’s HBO and Univision accelerated the pain the company has already been feeling from cord-cutting trends.

Dish eked out a net gain of just 47,000 subs for Sling TV, its cheaper over-the-top subscription offering, in the period. The Q4 2018 overall net loss of 334,000 customers compares with Dish’s net addition of 39,000 in the year-earlier quarter.

The major factors hurting Dish’s subscriber numbers: Univision programming remains dark on Dish and Sling TV, after it was pulled from on June 30, 2018, as do HBO and Cinemax, which have been unavailable on Dish satellite and Sling TV services since Oct. 31.

Dish’s stock fell more than 7% in pre-market trading Wednesday on the Q4 subscriber loss.

“Univision’s removal of certain of its channels from our programming lineup will continue to negatively impact our Dish TV churn rate, net Dish TV subscriber losses, gross new Dish TV subscriber activations and net Sling TV subscriber additions in the short-term,” Dish said in a 10-K filing Wednesday. “However, over the long term, we anticipate that we will be able to provide more compelling offers to our subscribers, particularly containing Latino programming because of, among other things, our ability to provide more flexible and lower cost programming and because certain Univision programming is also available through alternative methods including over the air antennas and directly from Univision over the Internet.”

Related

With regard to the loss of the HBO channels, Dish said that also boosted churn rates, subscriber losses and lower gross new Dish TV subscriber activations during the third and fourth quarter 2018 and continuing into the first quarter 2019.

“[W]e and AT&T have been unable to negotiate the terms and conditions of a new programming carriage contract” for the HBO networks, Dish said in the 10-K. ” Furthermore, AT&T offers its programming, including its HBO and Cinemax channels, directly to consumers over the Internet and provides HBO for free to subscribers of its streaming service AT&T’s ‘Watch TV.’”

Last month, Dish filed a patent-infringement lawsuit against Univision, alleging the broadcaster’s products including subscription-streaming service Univision Now, the Univision app, and Univision Deportes services violate four Dish-owned patents covering adaptive bit-rate streaming.

All told, Dish lost a net 1.125 million satellite TV customers in 2018, to stand at 9.905 million at the end of last year. It had 2.417 million Sling TV subscribers, a net gain of 205,000 for the year.

Dish topped Wall Street expectations on revenue but missed on the bottom line. The company posted revenue of $3.31 billion for Q4, compared with $3.48 billion in the year-earlier period, and diluted earnings per share of 64 cents. Analyst consensus estimates for Q4 were revenue of $3.28 billion and earnings of 67 cents per share.

For full-year 2018, Dish’s pay-TV average revenue per subscriber was $85.46, down from $86.43 in 2017, reflecting the shift to cheaper Sling TV packages. Dish’s satellite TV average monthly subscriber churn for 2018 was 1.78%, unchanged from 2017.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Biz

  • TV Decline Pay TV Placeholder

    Cord-Cutting Sped Up in 2018: Biggest Pay-TV Ops Shed 3.2 Million Subscribers Last Year

    Cord-cutting inflicted a heavier toll on big cable and satellite TV providers last year — and analysts expect the pain to continue into 2019. The five biggest U.S. pay-television providers saw their traditional subscriber rolls shrink 4.2% in 2018, as they collectively lost around 3.2 million customers for the year. That’s an acceleration from estimated sector-wide declines [...]

  • Dish Network

    Dish Sheds 334,000 TV Subscribers in Q4, Taking a Hit From HBO and Univision Blackouts

    Dish Network lost a record 381,000 satellite TV subs in the fourth quarter of 2018, as the carriage standoffs with AT&T’s HBO and Univision accelerated the pain the company has already been feeling from cord-cutting trends. Dish eked out a net gain of just 47,000 subs for Sling TV, its cheaper over-the-top subscription offering, in [...]

  • Activision Blizzard Lays Off Nearly 800

    Activision Blizzard Lays Off Nearly 800 Amid Major Restructuring

    UPDATED: Activision Blizzard is laying off approximately 775 people — 8% of its 9,600-person staff — as it refocuses its efforts on its Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Overwatch, Warcraft, Hearthstone and Diablo franchises. Activision called the move a de-prioritizing of initiatives that didn’t meet expectations. CEO Bobby Kotick said that the cuts would come [...]

  • Jon KamenIndependent Filmmaker Project's 28th Annual

    Listen: Jon Kamen Takes Radical Approach to Independent Production

    Jon Kamen has built RadicalMedia into a stalwart of the New York independent production scene since the early 1990s, although the company’s roots in documentary and unscripted production extend back to the 1970s. Key to maintaining a vibrant operation is the “community-based” approach that Kamen and his partners have adopted at the company’s Greenwich Village [...]

  • Universal Music Group

    Universal Music to Acquire Ingrooves

    Universal Music Group on Tuesday announced an agreement to acquire the independent music distribution and marketing company Ingrooves Music Group. UMG has been a minority investor in the company since 2006, and under the agreement, will acquire the shares of Ingrooves that it doesn’t already own. After the transaction closes, Ingrooves Chief Executive Officer Bob Roback will [...]

  • CBS HEADQUARTERS

    CBS Shareholder Lawsuit Accuses Leslie Moonves, Others of Suspect Stock Sales

    A CBS shareholder lawsuit filed in August has been amended to accuse former CBS chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves and three other insiders of making suspect stock sales because they knew the sexual misconduct scandal that toppled Moonves was about to break. The class-action complaint, filed in New York federal court, claims Moonves, acting CEO Joe Ianniello, [...]

  • Michael Lynton

    Michael Lynton Joins Warner Music Board

    Former Sony Entertainment chief Michael Lynton is joining the Warner Music board of directors as non-executive chairman, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety. The news was first reported by Music Business Worldwide. The decision was ratified at a board meeting before during Grammy week, the source said; an official announcement is expected [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad