Discovery Faces Backlash From Unscripted Producers After Shift in Series Payment Process

Discovery Inc. is facing a backlash from the unscripted production community following a shift in the cable giant’s protocol for paying for programming.

During the past year, Discovery has implemented a new system that calls for the company to pay producers for shows after all episodes and related material for a given season have been delivered to the network. Previously, the payment schedule for episodes was subject to negotiation and typically spread out across the timetable of production after key milestones were met.

The change requires producers to have enough funds on hand to cover the production costs for a show until the payment comes in at the end. Discovery recognized that this could be a hardship for some companies, particularly the smaller independent shops that are key players in the unscripted TV community. To address that problem, Discovery initiated a program with Citibank to arrange for a type of low-interest loan — considered a “sale of a receivable” in banking terminology — to allow producers to receive financing that Discovery would pay back later, including the interest and other fees.

Discovery maintains that the shift is revenue-neutral to producers and is largely an administrative issue. But numerous producers contacted by Variety say they are wary of the Citibank option because of Discovery’s reputation for pushing producers hard on controlling, and often cutting, production costs on shows. There are deep concerns that if a Citibank receivable deal is factored in to a show’s production budget, there will be pressure to reduce overall production costs on a show to make up for the fees and interest costs.

According to multiple sources, at least one prominent production entity has balked at the new payment plan terms and has walked away from a development project at a Discovery outlet. Sources contacted for this story would not speak on the record given the enormous clout that Discovery wields in the marketplace, as most of its 19 domestic channels are huge buyers of unscripted programming.

Discovery began implementing the change about a year ago. The company said it made the shift in order to better manage its cash flow by instituting more uniform payment schedules for programming.

“We have engaged in constructive discussions with our producing partners to better manage our cash flow as we invest more in content than ever before,” a Discovery spokesman said. “We have gotten a positive response so far from both big and small production companies.”

One critic of the Discovery plans likens the situation to a homeowner asking a construction company to cover all of the costs of renovating a home until the owner decides it is complete. John Ford, general manager of the unscripted producers trade organization NPact, noted that few independent production companies can afford to finance $5 million-$10 million or more upfront to produce a season’s worth of episodes. NPact has fielded numerous inquiries from members and non-member companies about the Discovery changes.

Ford, who is a former Discovery executive himself, said the concerns about the new payment plan and strains over series production costs and demands on producers are making Discovery a less attractive option for producers to bring projects and new talent.

“In a hit-driven business, that could be trouble for Discovery,” Ford told Variety. “Discovery has to balance the potential loss of shows against the benefits of extending this financing proposal.”

