×

Discovery Faces Backlash From Unscripted Producers After Shift in Series Payment Process

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Discovery Corporate New Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Discovery

Discovery Inc. is facing a backlash from the unscripted production community following a shift in the cable giant’s protocol for paying for programming.

During the past year, Discovery has implemented a new system that calls for the company to pay producers for shows after all episodes and related material for a given season have been delivered to the network. Previously, the payment schedule for episodes was subject to negotiation and typically spread out across the timetable of production after key milestones were met.

The change requires producers to have enough funds on hand to cover the production costs for a show until the payment comes in at the end. Discovery recognized that this could be a hardship for some companies, particularly the smaller independent shops that are key players in the unscripted TV community. To address that problem, Discovery initiated a program with Citibank to arrange for a type of low-interest loan — considered a “sale of a receivable” in banking terminology — to allow producers to receive financing that Discovery would pay back later, including the interest and other fees.

Related

Discovery maintains that the shift is revenue-neutral to producers and is largely an administrative issue. But numerous producers contacted by Variety say they are wary of the Citibank option because of Discovery’s reputation for pushing producers hard on controlling, and often cutting, production costs on shows. There are deep concerns that if a Citibank receivable deal is factored in to a show’s production budget, there will be pressure to reduce overall production costs on a show to make up for the fees and interest costs.

According to multiple sources, at least one prominent production entity has balked at the new payment plan terms and has walked away from a development project at a Discovery outlet. Sources contacted for this story would not speak on the record given the enormous clout that Discovery wields in the marketplace, as most of its 19 domestic channels are huge buyers of unscripted programming.

Discovery began implementing the change about a year ago. The company said it made the shift in order to better manage its cash flow by instituting more uniform payment schedules for programming.

“We have engaged in constructive discussions with our producing partners to better manage our cash flow as we invest more in content than ever before,” a Discovery spokesman said. “We have gotten a positive response so far from both big and small production companies.”

One critic of the Discovery plans likens the situation to a homeowner asking a construction company to cover all of the costs of renovating a home until the owner decides it is complete. John Ford, general manager of the unscripted producers trade organization NPact, noted that few independent production companies can afford to finance $5 million-$10 million or more upfront to produce a season’s worth of episodes. NPact has fielded numerous inquiries from members and non-member companies about the Discovery changes.

Ford, who is a former Discovery executive himself, said the concerns about the new payment plan and strains over series production costs and demands on producers are making Discovery a less attractive option for producers to bring projects and new talent.

“In a hit-driven business, that could be trouble for Discovery,” Ford told Variety. “Discovery has to balance the potential loss of shows against the benefits of extending this financing proposal.”

More to come

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More TV

  • "The Curse of Cleopatra - Parts

    'Blood & Treasure' Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

    The CBS summer adventure series “Blood & Treasure” has been renewed for a second season. In the series, Danny McNamara (Matt Barr) is a former FBI agent specializing in stolen arts and antiquities. Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas) is a resourceful art thief who is haunted by the tragic loss of her father, which she blames [...]

  • Side-Games-1

    Spectrum Originals Picks up Soccer Drama ‘Side Games’ for U.S. Distribution

    Charter Communications’ OTT service Spectrum Originals has reached a deal with Spain’s The Mediapro Studio for the U.S. rights to its popular series “Todo por el Juego,” (“Side Games”). The series will debut in the States on July 15. The Mediapro Studio produced the series, which was developed by popular Argentine screenwriter Eduardo Sacheri, a [...]

  • Mary J Blige Walk of Fame

    Mary J. Blige Inks First-Look TV Deal With Lionsgate

    Mary J. Blige has signed an exclusive first-look television deal with Lionsgate. Under the pact, Blige and her newly-launched Blue Butterfly productions will develop and produce TV series for the studio. The singer-actress will also have the opportunity to create content across Lionsgate’s various business platforms. “Mary is a very talented artist, fearless visionary and an [...]

  • Discovery Names Andrew Georgiou Eurosport and

    Discovery Taps Andrew Georgiou as Eurosport and Sports Rights Boss

    Andrew Georgiou has been appointed president of Discovery-owned Eurosport. The sports channels and streaming service has been without a chief since Peter Hutton left for Facebook. Georgiou assumes a wider role than Hutton, running Eurosport as well as overseeing sports rights and marketing across Discovery. It has been moving aggressively into the sports sector, licensing [...]

  • Joe Biden SXSW

    As Democrats Debate, TV News Tunes In Something Other Than Trump

    NBC News’ “Meet the Press” and CBS News’ “Face The Nation” regularly compete for Sunday-morning audiences and scoops from politicos. But this past weekend they looked nothing like one another. On NBC, President Donald Trump dominated the hour by sitting down for a taped interview with host Chuck Todd. Over at CBS, “Nation” moderator Margaret [...]

  • Myst Computer Game

    'Myst' Film and TV Rights Sell to Village Roadshow

    “Myst,” the influential video game that helped usher in the CD-ROM era, may inspire an ambitious multi-platform film and television universe. Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, the co-producer and co-financier of the “Matrix” and “Sherlock Holmes” franchises, has acquired the rights to the first-person graphic adventure. For those born post-90s, “Myst” was wildly popular and hailed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad