×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Despacito’ Tops Vevo’s Most-Watched Videos of the Past Decade Chart

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Despacito Luis Fonsi Daddy Yankee
CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube

In celebration of its 10-year anniversary, Vevo today announced its Top 10 lists of the decade’s most-watched music videos.

Not surprisingly, the Most-Watched Music Video accolade goes to Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” (featuring Daddy Yankee), with 6.4 billion views since its release in early 2017. The second most-viewed video is Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” (featuring Bruno Mars) with 3.6 billion views, followed by Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” rounding out the top three with 3.1 billion views.

“Being able to share my music is something absolutely valuable to me, and thanks to Vevo, I am able to do just that,” said Fonsi. “Happy 10th anniversary Vevo, keep up the good work and thanks again for opening the door for us artists to the world through your platform.”

In the US, Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” takes the top spot with 628 million views, followed by Silentó’s “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” with 527 million views and Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” with 517 million views.

“Uptown Funk” also takes the top spot on the UK’s most-watched list of the decade with 157 million views followed by Bieber’s “Sorry” with 148 million views and Swift’s “Shake It Off” with 129 million views.

Since its 2009 inception, Vevo has become home to over 400,000 official music videos, exclusive originals and performance content. The service is primarily host to videos from the Universal and Sony Music Groups.

GLOBAL:

U.S.

U.K.

More Digital

  • Despacito Luis Fonsi Daddy Yankee

    'Despacito' Tops Vevo's Most-Watched Videos of the Past Decade Chart

    In celebration of its 10-year anniversary, Vevo today announced its Top 10 lists of the decade’s most-watched music videos. Not surprisingly, the Most-Watched Music Video accolade goes to Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” (featuring Daddy Yankee), with 6.4 billion views since its release in early 2017. The second most-viewed video is Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” (featuring Bruno [...]

  • Dead To Me

    Streaming Shows Nearly Doubled in Last Year, Boosting Los Angeles TV Production

    Television production in Los Angeles has received a major boost from streaming shows, according to a new report from the permitting organization FilmLA. The number of new digital projects nearly doubled between the 2017-18 and 2018-19 development cycles, increasing approximately 85.3% in a year. The number of digitally distributed original series in production has increased by [...]

  • Shonda Rhimes

    Shonda Rhimes Inks Podcast Deal With iHeartMedia

    Hit-making TV writer and producer Shonda Rhimes is jumping into the podcast game in a much bigger way. Rhimes’ Shondaland production company announced a three-year pact with iHeartMedia to launch Shondaland Audio, which will produce a slate of original podcasts to be released as part of the iHeartPodcast Network. Rhimes will oversee development and Sandie [...]

  • Billie eilish

    Live From Hollywood: SiriusXM Unveils New West Coast Complex, Domination Plan

    It’s early on a Monday morning in Hollywood, and Howard Stern is sitting behind a desk sipping hot water in the airy revamped performance space of SiriusXM’s glistening new West Coast digs. The 26,000-square-foot studio on Sycamore Avenue is appropriately located for the self-proclaimed King of All Media — in the heart of the Media [...]

  • Lucia Milazzotto

    Rome MIA Director Lucia Milazzotto Talks Linear TV and Theatrical Comeback

    MIA market director Lucia Milazzotto is the main architect of Rome’s new format post-Mipcom, pre-AFM confab launched five years ago to serve as a driver for the Italian industry in the global arena. The MIA acronym stands for (Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo, or International Audiovisual Market). Milazzotto spoke to Variety about how this unique event featuring [...]

  • Donald Trump

    Twitter Explains What It Would Take for Trump’s Account or Tweets to Be Deleted

    Twitter grants special exemptions to Donald Trump and other “world leaders” from its code of conduct, including from rules that apply to everyone else. But the social network — which is Trump’s go-to megaphone — says nobody is “above our policies entirely.” Critics including presidential contender Sen. Kamala Harris have blasted Twitter for failing to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad