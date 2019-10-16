‘Despacito’ Tops Vevo’s Most-Watched Videos of the Past Decade Chart

In celebration of its 10-year anniversary, Vevo today announced its Top 10 lists of the decade’s most-watched music videos.

Not surprisingly, the Most-Watched Music Video accolade goes to Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” (featuring Daddy Yankee), with 6.4 billion views since its release in early 2017. The second most-viewed video is Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” (featuring Bruno Mars) with 3.6 billion views, followed by Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” rounding out the top three with 3.1 billion views.

“Being able to share my music is something absolutely valuable to me, and thanks to Vevo, I am able to do just that,” said Fonsi. “Happy 10th anniversary Vevo, keep up the good work and thanks again for opening the door for us artists to the world through your platform.”

In the US, Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” takes the top spot with 628 million views, followed by Silentó’s “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” with 527 million views and Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” with 517 million views.

“Uptown Funk” also takes the top spot on the UK’s most-watched list of the decade with 157 million views followed by Bieber’s “Sorry” with 148 million views and Swift’s “Shake It Off” with 129 million views.

Since its 2009 inception, Vevo has become home to over 400,000 official music videos, exclusive originals and performance content. The service is primarily host to videos from the Universal and Sony Music Groups.

GLOBAL:

U.S.

U.K.