×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Deluxe Entertainment to Avoid Bankruptcy with Debt-for-Equity Swap

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Deluxe Entertainment logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Deluxe Entertainment

Deluxe Entertainment has reached a debt-for-equity deal with the majority of its lenders that will help the company avoid bankruptcy.

The post-production and effects house has been owned by Ronald Perelman’s holding company, MacAndrews & Forbes, since 2006. The company’s lenders are now set to take control in a deal that will slash the company’s $780 million of outstanding debt in half.

The company has been struggling with negative cash flows caused by fewer wide releases, delays of film projects, and the decline in DVD and Blu-ray sales, according to an Aug. 16 report from Moody’s Investors Service. The ratings agency downgraded Deluxe’s debt after the company abandoned a plan to deleverage by spinning off its creative services division. The company has been engaged in negotiations to restructure its balance sheet.

There was growing chatter in Hollywood in recent weeks that Deluxe was about to go under, a move that could have left studio clients such as Netflix, Warner Bros., and Disney without a major provider of visual effects work for their movies and televisions shows.

Related

In a deal announced on Saturday, Deluxe said it would offer a deal to all of its term-loan lenders to exchange their debt for 100% of the equity of the newly organized company. Deluxe said the move will have no effect on its operations. The company said employees will continue to be paid and receive benefits as usual. The company has also been reassuring its customers that their projects will be delivered on time.

“The agreement is a positive step forward for Deluxe that will dramatically improve our liquidity and optimize the business,” said CEO John Wallace, in a statement. “Our business is strong, and upon completion of the comprehensive deleveraging, we’ll be further positioned for long-term growth and success.”

The company is also soliciting its senior lenders to agree to a pre-packaged bankruptcy, in the event that not all of the term lenders agree to the out-of-court restructuring. The restructuring is expected to wrap up over the next few weeks.

“MacAndrews & Forbes has been a proud sponsor of Deluxe for nearly 15 years,” the holding company said. “We have been fully supportive of the refinancing and restructuring process however, we have decided not to participate in the refinancing. We believe this refinancing will enable the company to continue to service its customers and partners well as it has for the last 100 years.”

The company has been trying to improve its bottom line through Deluxe One, a cloud-based content management platform.

The visual effects industry is a notoriously difficult one, one that operates on low margins. Projects take months, involve a great deal of overtime and punishing deadlines, and the quest to find new work means that companies are incentivized to underbid one another. In recent years, award-winning companies such as Rhythm and Hues, Halo VFX Limited, and Digital Domain have all been forced into bankruptcy.

Brent Lang contributed to this story.

Popular on Variety

More Biz

  • Deluxe Entertainment logo

    Deluxe Entertainment to Avoid Bankruptcy with Debt-for-Equity Swap

    Deluxe Entertainment has reached a debt-for-equity deal with the majority of its lenders that will help the company avoid bankruptcy. The post-production and effects house has been owned by Ronald Perelman’s holding company, MacAndrews & Forbes, since 2006. The company’s lenders are now set to take control in a deal that will slash the company’s [...]

  • Lena Waithe

    Why the WGA-Agents Battle Has Yet to Significantly Impact TV Dealmaking

    Nearly five months after the Writers Guild and the Assn. of Talent Agents failed to reach a new franchise agreement, leading to thousands of writers firing their agents, it’s mostly business as usual at the TV networks and studios — for now. But as the impasse drags on and there’s no concrete sign of movement [...]

  • Glen Basner Filmnation

    FilmNation's Glen Basner on Diversifying Beyond Movies by Focusing on Storytelling

    Glen Basner lives to make deals.  Be it Toronto or Cannes, Sundance or AFM, you’ll find the FilmNation founder in the throes of negotiations over pricing and marketing plans, schmoozing and working every angle to nail the best pact. Director Armando Iannucci, who worked with FilmNation on the upcoming “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” [...]

  • Patti Smith

    Variety Announces First 10 Storytellers to Watch Event; Patti Smith to Receive Special Honor

    Variety will partner with IFP for the first 10 Storytellers to Watch event, honoring breakout storytellers including podcasters, novelists, lyricists, playwrights, graphic novelists and brand storytellers. The event will also host a conversation with Patti Smith, who will receive the Impact in Storytelling honor.  The luncheon celebration will be held in New York City on [...]

  • LiveXLive Names Rahman Dukes Head of

    LiveXLive Names Rahman Dukes Head of Urban Programming

    LiveXLive Media has named Rahman Dukes head of urban programming, the company announced today. In this role he will create, develop and produce urban programming across LiveXLive’s video and audio platforms. LiveXLive is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. Dukes, who played a key role in LiveXLive’s inaugural LiveZone at its Rolling [...]

  • AB5 Could Crush Independent Music in

    AB5 Could Crush Independent Music in California (Guest Column)

    California lawmakers are poised to vote on Assembly Bill 5, which is largely aimed at “gig economy” jobs such as ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft and is designed to make it more difficult for such companies to classify workers as independent contractors rather than employees. But the bill, scheduled to become law on Sept. [...]

  • Jordan Pruitt poses as The Salvation

    'Voice' Singer Files Sex Abuse Suit Against Disney and Nashville Producer

    Jordan Pruitt, a contestant on the third season of “The Voice,” has filed a lawsuit accusing her former manager, Keith Thomas, of sexually abusing her beginning when she was 14 years old. Pruitt also sued her former record label, Hollywood Records, and its parent company, the Walt Disney Co., alleging that they had failed to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad