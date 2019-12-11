×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Def Leppard Signs Admin Deal With Sony/ATV Publishing

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

On the heels of the announcement of Def Leppard’s North American stadium tour next summer comes news that the group has signed a global administration agreement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. The British group has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, particularly of its ‘80s blockbuster albums “Pyromania” and “Hysteria.” Both of which are certified RIAA diamond. The signing comes on the heels of the group’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year.

CMS Management’s Mike Kobayashi said, “Def Leppard are excited to be back with Sony/ATV. After numerous meetings, Brian Monaco was instrumental in closing the deal. The band looks forward to working directly with Brian and his team to further extend their iconic brand & catalog.”

Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO, Sony/ATV said: “Def Leppard stands atop the titans of rock. Their cutting-edge sound and ferocious stage performances defined a generation like no other band.  With timeless songs from “Rock of Ages” to “Pour Some Sugar on Me”, Def Leppard extends its pop culture relevance to today. Working closely with Brian Monaco and the Sony/ATV team, we are thrilled to take their powerhouse catalog into the next millennium and beyond.”

Brian J. Monaco, President, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Sony/ATV added: “For decades, Def Leppard has sold out stadium after stadium across the globe while continuing to reach a new generation of fans. We are proud to welcome Def Leppard to the Sony/ATV family and look forward to collaborating on opportunities within film, television and advertising that will expose Def Leppard’s rich catalog of music in new and exciting ways.”

More Music

  • Def Leppard Signs Admin Deal With

    Def Leppard Signs Admin Deal With Sony/ATV Publishing

    On the heels of the announcement of Def Leppard’s North American stadium tour next summer comes news that the group has signed a global administration agreement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. The British group has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, particularly of its ‘80s blockbuster albums “Pyromania” and “Hysteria.” Both of which are certified [...]

  • Robin ThickeRobin Thicke in concert, Fox

    Robin Thicke Signs With ICM Partners

    Robin Thicke has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas. The multi-hyphenate is a featured panelist on Fox’s reality hit “The Masked Singer.” He’s also a busy recording and touring artist who had a smash hit in 2013 with “Blurred Lines,” which topped the pop charts for 12 weeks. His most recent release [...]

  • Universal Music U.K. Poaches BBC’s Alice

    Universal Music Poaches BBC’s Alice Webb to Run Eagle Rock

    Alice Webb is moving from the BBC to Eagle Rock, the Universal Music U.K.-backed producer and distributor of music programming. Webb has held several senior roles in a 15-year career at the BBC including head of its kids unit and COO of its BBC North division, overseeing the relocation of key departments from London to [...]

  • Daniel Ek Spotify

    New Netflix Original to Tell the Story of Spotify's Creation

    In a case of one disrupter telling the story of another, Netflix has boarded a series about the creation of Spotify, the Swedish startup that’s become one of the world’s leading music services. The as-yet-untitled limited series, to be directed by Per-Olav Sørensen (“Quicksand”), is inspired by the book “Spotify Untold” by Sven Carlsson and [...]

  • Watch Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want

    Watch Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Amazon Music Mini-Documentary

    Amazon Music today released its brand-new mini-documentary, titled “Mariah Carey Is Christmas: The Story of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’” diving deep into the origin of the blockbuster holiday song. The mini-documentary, created in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her album, “Merry Christmas,” features interviews with Carey, producer Randy Jackson, and other [...]

  • Hipgnosis Acquires Catalog From Jeff Bhasker

    Hipgnosis Acquires Catalog From Bruno Mars-Harry Styles Collaborator Jeff Bhasker

    Hipgnosis Songs Fund has acquired a music catalog from five-time Grammy-winning producer, songwriter and musician Jeff Bhasker. Terms of the deal were not announced, but Bhasker has worked extensively with such artists as Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars (on “Uptown Funk” and Mars’ “Unorthodox Jukebox” album), Kanye West (“808s & Heartbreak” and “My Beautiful Dark Twisted [...]

  • Juice WRLD - Jarad HigginsWireless Festival,

    Juice Wrld Streams Climb Nearly 500% After His Death

    As often happens after an unexpected death, Juice Wrld’s music soared in popularity after his passing on Sunday, with streams climbing nearly 500% on that day alone. On-demand audio streams for the rapper, who died at the age of 21 after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport, climbed 487% on Sunday to more than [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad