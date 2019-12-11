Def Leppard Signs Admin Deal With Sony/ATV Publishing

On the heels of the announcement of Def Leppard’s North American stadium tour next summer comes news that the group has signed a global administration agreement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. The British group has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, particularly of its ‘80s blockbuster albums “Pyromania” and “Hysteria.” Both of which are certified RIAA diamond. The signing comes on the heels of the group’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year.

CMS Management’s Mike Kobayashi said, “Def Leppard are excited to be back with Sony/ATV. After numerous meetings, Brian Monaco was instrumental in closing the deal. The band looks forward to working directly with Brian and his team to further extend their iconic brand & catalog.”

Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO, Sony/ATV said: “Def Leppard stands atop the titans of rock. Their cutting-edge sound and ferocious stage performances defined a generation like no other band. With timeless songs from “Rock of Ages” to “Pour Some Sugar on Me”, Def Leppard extends its pop culture relevance to today. Working closely with Brian Monaco and the Sony/ATV team, we are thrilled to take their powerhouse catalog into the next millennium and beyond.”

Brian J. Monaco, President, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Sony/ATV added: “For decades, Def Leppard has sold out stadium after stadium across the globe while continuing to reach a new generation of fans. We are proud to welcome Def Leppard to the Sony/ATV family and look forward to collaborating on opportunities within film, television and advertising that will expose Def Leppard’s rich catalog of music in new and exciting ways.”