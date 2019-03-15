Timbaland’s Mosely Music Group Strikes Joint Venture With Def Jam (EXCLUSIVE)

Def Jam Recordings has signed an exclusive long-term joint venture agreement with Grammy-winning producer/artist Timbaland and his Mosley Music Group. The announcement was made today by Def Jam chairman & CEO Paul Rosenberg and Tim “Timbaland” Mosley.

The first release from the partnership, 21-year-old Chicago artist Cosha TG’s debut EP, “Summer Nights,” (produced by Timbaland and his production team THE factory) is out today on the Good Vibes Forever/Mosley Music imprint via Def Jam. Cosha TG was signed by Mosley Music president Gary Marella and Good Vibes label head SB.

“Timbaland is nothing short of a living legend, having redefined and pushed the sound of hip-hop forward for decades,” said Rosenberg. “We are so proud and excited to partner with him on this next chapter of his remarkable journey.”

“We are happy to be partners with Paul Rosenberg and Def Jam,” said Timbaland. “Paul has an entrepreneurial perspective on our industry, as he comes from not only the label side of the business but management as well. Our Mosley Music team and roster are proud to be aligned with such an iconic label as Def Jam.”

Since arising from the same 1990s Virginia Beach-based musical circle that produced Missy Elliott, Pharrell Williams and the Clipse, Timbaland has become one of the most successful producers of the past 25 years via his work with Elliott, Justin Timberlake, Aaliyah, Nelly Furtado and many others. Launched in 2006, Mosely Music Group was previously affiliated with Interscope and Epic Records.