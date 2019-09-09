×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Def Jam Restructures Executive Leadership, Ups Rodney Shealey and Theda Sandiford 

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
RODNEY SHEALEY THEDA SANDIFORD Def Jam Records
CREDIT: Courtesy of Def Jam Records

In what it describes as a strategic move to strengthen and restructure the top levels of its executive leadership team, Def Jam Recordings has promoted Rodney Shealey to Executive Vice President of the label, and has promoted Theda Sandiford to Senior Vice President of Commerce, it was announced today by chairman & CEO Paul Rosenberg.

In his newly expanded role, Shealey (pictured above, right) will work closely with Def Jam’s artists, managers and partners to design and execute strategies across all platforms. He will now oversee Def Jam’s marketing department while continuing to run its urban promotion division. At the same time, Sandiford (above, left) will now head Def Jam’s growing commerce and digital marketing initiatives.  Both will continue to be based in New York and report directly to Rosenberg.

“Rodney and Theda are seasoned, veteran leaders who have earned the respect of their colleagues throughout Def Jam, UMG, and the industry at large,” Rosenberg said.  “They represent the forward vanguard of imaginative executives whose task it will be to develop global success for our outstanding roster of artists.”

Related

“I’m excited to hit the ground running in this new role at Def Jam, the label I’ve called home for the past 12 years,” said Shealey. “In that time we’ve had a lot of success, broken a lot of records, and launched the careers of a lot of superstars. It’s time to take up the mantle of a new set of goals and challenges. We’re developing a roster of emerging artists here at Def Jam that have amazing potential.”

“Returning to lead the commerce and digital teams at Def Jam where I started my label career in single sales takes my career full circle,” said Sandiford.  “It’s an honor and pleasure to represent the brand and the next generation of hip-hop cultural purveyors.”

Shealey, who has served as EVP of Urban Promotion since 2014, first joined the label department in 2007.  He began his career at Epic Records where he rose to the post of Senior Vice President of Promotion, and was Virgin Records’ Senior Vice President of Promotion for two years before joining Def Jam.

Sandiford entered the UMG commerce sector in 2016 as Vice President of Commercial Partnerships and was promoted last year to Senior Vice President of International Commerce & Digital Marketing. Prior to UMG, she spent four years as Vice President of Digital Marketing & Sales at Republic Records. Her first stint with the company was in 1999, a four year engagement as Senior Director, New Media, at the former Island Def Jam Music Group. She followed that with positions at American Greetings Mobile, Rush Communications, her own Theda Dotcom LLC, and Heatwave Interactive, before arriving at Republic in 2012.  She also held positions at WBLS/WLIB, WYNY and Billboard magazine.

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • RODNEY SHEALEY THEDA SANDIFORD Def Jam

    Def Jam Restructures Executive Leadership, Ups Rodney Shealey and Theda Sandiford 

    In what it describes as a strategic move to strengthen and restructure the top levels of its executive leadership team, Def Jam Recordings has promoted Rodney Shealey to Executive Vice President of the label, and has promoted Theda Sandiford to Senior Vice President of Commerce, it was announced today by chairman & CEO Paul Rosenberg. In his newly expanded role, Shealey (pictured [...]

  • BMI Sets Revenue Record With $1.28

    BMI Sets Revenue Record With $1.28 Billion

    BMI announced record revenues this morning, with $1.283 billion, up 7% over the previous year. The performing-rights organization also distributed and administered $1.196 billion to its songwriters, composers and publishers, its highest distributions ever, and a 7% or $78 million increase over last year. The surveyed fiscal year ended on June 30. According to the announcement, these results mark the [...]

  • Spotify Snapchat sharing

    Spotify Adds Snapchat Music Sharing Feature

    Spotify users will soon be able to recommend tracks and podcasts directly to their friends and followers on Snapchat, thanks to a new sharing option announced Monday. The new feature allows users to either add albums, tracks or podcasts to a story, or share them directly with their friends. Users who see a shared song [...]

  • Top Film/TV Composers' Org to Begin

    Top Composers' Org to Begin Hosting Annual Film and TV Music Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

    A new group of music awards is joining the various other ceremonies honoring achievements in visual media: the inaugural SCL Awards, presented by composers and songwriters to their fellow music-makers, will be held on Jan. 7, 2020. The Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL) has, since the 1980s, been the primary organization of composers and [...]

  • Vampire Weekend Reveal 2020 Tour Dates

    Vampire Weekend Reveal 2020 Tour Dates

    Following their sold-out headlining spot at New York’s Madison Square Garden Friday night, Vampire Weekend announced more dates in support of their latest album “Father of the Bride,” stretching into next year. The news was first reported by Spin; a rep for the band confirmed the dates to Variety. Variety said of “Father of the [...]

  • Sony/ATV Signs King Princess to Global

    Sony/ATV Signs King Princess to Global Publishing Deal

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing has signed a worldwide deal with singer, songwriter and producer King Princess. The 20-year-old multi-instrumentalist and Brooklyn native (real name: Mikaela Straus) is signed with Mark Ronson’s Zelig label, which released her debut single “1950.” Her father is recording engineer Oliver Straus. Sony/ATV SVP of A&R Jennifer Knoepfle said: “Mikaela is one [...]

  • Post Malone

    Post Malone’s Posty Fest to Feature Meek Mill, Pharrell, Rae Sremmurd, More

    Post Malone today announced details of his second annual Posty Fest, which will include performances by Meek Mill, Pharrell Williams, Rae Sremmurd, Jaden Smith, Dominic Fike, Doja Cat, Yella Beezy, Tyla Yaweh, Saint Jhn, Iann Dior, Beach Fossils, Snowy, Maj and Kerwin Frost, as well as special surprise guests. The show will take place Nov. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad