Def Jam Promotes Natina Nimene to Senior VP of Urban Promotion

By
Variety Staff

CREDIT: ANDREWZAEH

Natina Nimene has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Urban Promotion at Def Jam Recordings, it was announced today by Rodney Shealey, the department’s EVP. She will remain based in New York and report to Shealey.

According to the announcement, in her new post, Nimene will be responsible for the development and execution of Def Jam’s artist-related strategies, as well as continuing to nurture and solidify strong, long-lasting relationships between artists, management, and partners.

“Natina has played an integral role in the success of Def Jam over the past seven years,” Shealey said.  “Having worked alongside her for the majority of her professional career, I can tell you that there is no one more deserving of this promotion. Natina’s relationships with our artists, managers, executives and partners are second to none.”

“I am proud every day to be working with Rodney Shealey and Paul Rosenberg, as well as the amazing promotion staff here at Def Jam,” said Nimene.  “There are new challenges on the horizon in this ever-changing marketplace and I look forward to meeting each and every one of them with all the energy, imagination and creativity that I have to offer.”

Nimene has served as Vice President, Urban Promotion, Def Jam Recordings, since 2016, after spending two years as National Director.  She originally joined the staff of the Urban Promotion department as Northeast Director in 2012.  Prior to that, she spent seven years at Virgin Records as Mid-Atlantic Promotion Manager, where she first worked with Mr. Shealey.  Ms. Nimene began her career in music at Radio One Inc. in 2001.

Over the years she has worked closely with Kanye West (brokering his high-profile interview with Charlamagne Tha God), Jhené Aiko, 2 Chainz, Toni Braxton, Logic, DaniLeigh, YG, Big Sean, Jeezy, and 2 Chainz, who said of her, “Natina always goes hard. She always looks out and I trust she’ll get the job done. She understands radio promo and the culture as a whole. Ask around – everyone knows and loves Natina.”

