Courvoisier Cognac and Def Jam Announce New Partnership

Courvoisier, the cognac celebrated in many a hip-hop song, and iconic label Def Jam Recordings today announced their first-ever partnership. As part of the collaboration, Courvoisier will become Def Jam’s exclusive spirits partner to establish a music platform, “Amplified: Icons on the Rise,” that includes high-profile activations designed to highlight key cultural moments and an event series featuring performances intended to celebrate a new generation of emerging artists via a concert series and other promotions, according to the announcement. Artists in the series include Valee, Arlissa, Amir Obè and Bobby Sessions (pictured above, left to right).

“We’re excited to partner with an iconic brand like Def Jam to recognize a new generation of artists,” said Stephanie Kang, Marketing Director at Courvoisier. “Like Def Jam Recordings, Courvoisier has a history rooted in a strong entrepreneurial spirit. We were founded on the principle that Courvoisier is a community, not a company. Through collaboration with talented artisans in our hometown of Jarnac, France, we’ve delivered a cognac of superior quality for generations.”

Courvoisier’s “Honor Your Code” platform celebrates the influences, life lessons and ideas that guide life’s choices and inspires others to share their success, according to the announcement. The partnership with Def Jam will span multiple touchpoints, including events with Def Jam artists, social and digital media content, advertising and intimate brand activations. The emerging talent highlighted through the concert series includes Valee, Bobby Sessions, Arlissa and Amir Obè. From June through November, a total of 18 shows will be taking place in seven cities including New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, DC and Miami. Courvoisier will also celebrate the artists through social, digital media content and advertising.

“A major focus for Def Jam and our brand initiatives involves connecting to our audience in authentic ways. Courvoisier and Def Jam are two iconic brands that run deep within culture,” said Paul Rosenberg, chairman and CEO of Def Jam Recordings. “We’re thrilled to partner with Courvoisier as we engage our audiences through exciting new platforms with incredible new artists.”

Founded in 1828, Courvoisier brands include VS, VSOP, Sherry Cask Finish, XO, Initiale Extra, and the ultimate expression of the House, L’Essence de Courvoisier.