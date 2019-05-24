‘Dragon’ Director Dean DeBlois and PUBG’s CH Kim to Keynote 2019 VIEW Conference

Dean DeBlois, director and executive producer of DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” and PUBG Corporation CEO CH Kim are the first keynote speakers announced for the 2019 VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy, in October.

Since it began 12 years ago, VIEW, which stands for Virtual Interactive Emerging World, has continually attracted a who’s-who of luminaries in visual effects, animation, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality to the weeklong conference to give talks, participate in panels and hold master classes.

Other speakers lined up so far include “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” visual effects supervisor Danny Dimian; Pixar’s global technology supervisor William Reeves; National Film Board of Canada’s Michael Fukushima; Guerrilla Games’ Jan-Bart van Beek; Google VR and USC professor Paul Debevec; Milan Jovovic of Serbian game studio Nordeus; and Rovio’s Jack M. Gibson.

“I’m excited to reveal a stellar group of speakers who are the top professionals in their fields,” said conference director Maria Elena Gutierrez. “I know they will educate, collaborate with, and inspire our attendees. I look forward to welcoming them to Torino and to our VIEW Conference community.”

DeBlois has shepherded all the entire “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise through this year’s epic conclusion. Kim is the producer of the online multiplayer battle Royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

VIEW Conference will be held Oct. 21-25 and registration is open.