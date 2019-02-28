De La Soul’s Digital Album Releases Postponed by Tommy Boy Records (EXCLUSIVE)

After veteran hip-hop trio De La Soul spoke out about what they feel are unfair terms for the long-awaited streaming release of their catalog on Tommy Boy Records, the label has decided to postpone them, the company said Thursday in an exclusive statement to Variety.

“Because Tommy Boy has not had the opportunity to sit down together with De La Soul and finalize our negotiations — something we’ve wanted to do for months — we have decided to postpone the digital release of their catalog scheduled for tomorrow,” the statement reads. “We know fans are eager to hear these amazing recordings and we are hopeful for a quick resolution.”

The group did not immediately respond to Variety‘s requests for comment.

The group’s catalog with the label has been plagued by legal issues over uncleared samples since shortly after the release of their first album, “3 Feet High and Rising,” some 30 years ago. That album — widely considered to be one of the best and most influential hip-hop albums ever released — and several other titles from the group never have been legally available on streaming services, as the catalog has moved from Tommy Boy to Warner Bros. and back again without the sampling issues being resolved.

Tommy Boy scheduled the titles for release this Friday, pegged to the 30 th anniversary of the release of “3 Feet High and Rising.” But the group took to social media and an appearance on the SiriusXM’s “Sway in the Morning” on Wednesday to discuss what they feel are unfair terms for the releases, and aired their grievances in no uncertain terms.