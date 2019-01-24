×
DC Lays Off 3% of Staff in Structural Reorganization

Erin Nyren

Superman
CREDIT: DC Comics

DC Comics has laid off about seven staff members — 3% of its 240 employees — as part of a structural reorganization that will result in a three-group system for the Warner Bros. division, Variety has confirmed.

Those who have left the company include senior VP of sales trade marketing John Cunningham, VP of consumer marketing Eddie Scannell, and senior VP art director Mark Chiarello. The reorganization is intended to focus DC back on its roots of publishing comics.

The three groups consist of Editorial, which will continue to be overseen by editor-in-chief Bob Harras; Production & Manufacturing under senior VP of manufacturing and operations Alison Gill; and the newly created Publishing Support Services, headed by Hank Kanalz as senior VP of publishing strategy & support services.

More to come…

