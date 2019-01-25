David Renzer Leaves Spirit Music Group as Company Reorganizes Under Jon Singer

Indie publisher Spirit Music Group today announced a recapitalization that sees Jon Singer rising from COO to chairman and the newly formed Lyric Capital Group becoming the company’s sole owner. A rep for the company confirmed that David Renzer, chairman since 2014, will be leaving Spirit.

“Spearheaded by seasoned music executive Jon Singer and Spirit’s Ross Cameron with participation from major institutional investors, the recapitalization is expected to leverage the surging interest in music publishing assets,” the announcement reads, noting that Singer will be managing partner of Lyric while Cameron, most recently the company’s VP of acquisitions and business development, will continue “in an executive role” at Spirit and become a partner at Lyric.

Spirit, founded in 1995, owns or manages more than 75,000 songs. Its roster includes James Bay, Alan and Marilyn Bergman, Marc Bolan, T Bone Burnett, Henry Mancini, Johnny McDaid, Graham Nash, Rick Nowels, Doc Pomus, Boz Scaggs, Billy Squier and Pete Townshend.

“There is a powerful shift occurring within the music industry and this new dynamism means that Spirit, with our amazing songwriters, dedicated team and 75,000 songs, is especially well-positioned for growth,” Singer said. “We are privileged to have major institutional investors on board, providing us with additional capital to grow. I am very excited to serve the incredible songwriters that make up the Spirit family during this exciting time.”