Veteran WME Agent David Lubliner to Join UTA

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

William Morris Endeavor agent David Lubliner is departing the company for a post at United Talent Agency, individuals familiar with the move told Variety.

The parting of ways was amicable, the insiders added. Lubliner was a veteran in WME’s motion picture literary department. Rumors of his exit had been floating since Hollywood reopened for the new year, with several other agencies floated as potential homes.

It is not uncommon for reorganization within the talent agencies after the holidays (“bonus season,” as it is more bluntly referred to).

Clients on his roster included Bill Condon (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Dreamgirls”), Kenneth Lonergan (“Manchester By the Sea”), Mark Bomback (“Planet of the Apes” series) and heatseeking writer-director Justin Simien (“Dear White People”). He was also on teams for Illene Chaiken (“The Handmaids Tale”) and Sarah Treem (“The Affair”).

Details of Lubliner’s new role and what clients may or may not come with him are expected in the coming days.

