Comcast Veteran David Cohen to Step Down in January

David Cohen (l) Executive Vice President of the Comcast Corporation and Arthur Minson Jr (r) Executive Vice President and Cfo of the Time Warner Cable Inc Appear Before the Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing on 'Examining the Comcast-time Warner Cable Merger and the Impact on Consumers' on Capitol Hill in Washington Dc Usa 09 April 2014 United States WashingtonUsa Comcast Time Warner Merger Senate - Apr 2014
CREDIT: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Shutterstock

Longtime Comcast executive David Cohen is stepping down from his operational role overseeing public policy, government relations, diversity and other key corporate functions for the media giant.

Comcast said Thursday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that Cohen, senior executive VP and chief diversity officer, will step down from his operational responsibilities as of Jan. 1, and transition to serving as senior counselor to Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts as of Dec. 31, 2020.

Cohen has been with Comcast since 2002.

More to come

(Pictured: David L. Cohen, left, testifying before Congress with Time Warner Cable executive Arthur Minson in 2014)

