Comcast Veteran David Cohen to Step Down in January

Longtime Comcast executive David Cohen is stepping down from his operational role overseeing public policy, government relations, diversity and other key corporate functions for the media giant.

Comcast said Thursday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that Cohen, senior executive VP and chief diversity officer, will step down from his operational responsibilities as of Jan. 1, and transition to serving as senior counselor to Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts as of Dec. 31, 2020.

Cohen has been with Comcast since 2002.

(Pictured: David L. Cohen, left, testifying before Congress with Time Warner Cable executive Arthur Minson in 2014)