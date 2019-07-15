D.A. Files 64 Charges in Bel-Air Weapons Stockpile Case

The L.A. County District Attorney’s office has filed 64 counts against Girard Saenz, the man who allegedly kept a stockpile of more than 1,000 weapons at a Bel-Air home linked to the Getty family.

Saenz is accused of illegal possession of assault weapons, transferring handguns without a dealer license, possession of short-barreled shotguns, and possession of a “destructive device.”

In May, LAPD officers and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms served a search warrant at the home at 111 N. Beverly Glen Blvd. Cynthia Beck, a former mistress of Gordon P. Getty, owns the home. Getty, the 85-year-old son of J. Paul Getty, admitted in 1999 that he had fathered three children with Beck. Saenz and Beck co-own several other properties in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Saenz, 58, was arrested in May and released on $50,000 bond. Saenz held a federal “curios and relics” license, but was not permitted to sell weapons, according to the ATF.

At a court appearance on Monday, he pleaded not guilty. His bail was set at $100,000.

According to prosecutors, Saenz faces a maximum penalty of 48 years and eight months in prison if convicted.

Video of the raid showed officers laying out a massive stack of weapons on the front lawn, including what appeared to be antique weapons. Saenz faces 23 counts of possession of an assault weapon, 17 counts of selling handguns without a license, 15 counts of “unlawful activity” with an assault weapon or .50 BMG rifle, seven counts of possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, and two counts of possession of a destructive device.