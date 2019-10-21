×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cuba Gooding Jr. Sued for Allegedly Pinching Nightclub Server

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cuba Gooding Jr
CREDIT: Alec Tabak/AP/Shutterstock

A Tao nightclub server who alleges that Cuba Gooding Jr., pinched her rear-end last year has sued the Oscar-winning actor for sexual battery.

Natasha Ashworth had previously come forward to New York law enforcement, though her name had not been released publicly. Gooding was indicted last week on four misdemeanor counts, including two counts stemming from the Tao nightclub incident on Oct. 24, 2018. He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Dec. 13.

Ashworth’s lawsuit fills in additional details about the incident. According to the suit, Ashworth was serving Gooding’s table, when he asked her, “Do you want to see my impression of a penis?” She said no. He then drank from his glass and spit liquid out of his mouth. She walked away.

Later on, at 4:20 a.m., Ashworth was standing at the bar when Gooding approached her and pinched her butt, according to the suit. “Don’t touch my butt,” she said. He replied, “Aw, that’s no fun,” and then denied the charge, saying he had only touched her back, according to the suit.

The suit alleges that Gooding then tried to touch her again, and she deflected his hand. The situation then escalated, and Gooding went to talk to the manager. He then returned and tried to touch Ashworth’s rear a third time, the suit alleges. She turned away to avoid him, and he said, “Oh, you don’t have to worry, because I am never coming back here again.” He then left through the kitchen.

The suit states that it was the first time in Ashworth’s four years as a server that a customer had subjected her to such sexually aggressive behavior.

Gooding has also been accused of groping a woman at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar in New York on June 9. Another 12 women have told prosecutors that they will testify that Gooding approached them in bars or clubs and groped them, bit them or engaged in other inappropriate sexual behavior.

More Film

  • Cuba Gooding Jr

    Cuba Gooding Jr. Sued for Allegedly Pinching Nightclub Server

    A Tao nightclub server who alleges that Cuba Gooding Jr., pinched her rear-end last year has sued the Oscar-winning actor for sexual battery. Natasha Ashworth had previously come forward to New York law enforcement, though her name had not been released publicly. Gooding was indicted last week on four misdemeanor counts, including two counts stemming [...]

  • Taika Waititi Natalie Portman SDCC 2019

    Natalie Portman Weighs in on 'Thor: Love and Thunder's' Possible Breast Cancer Storyline

    Natalie Portman doesn’t know if “Thor: Love and Thunder” will include a breast cancer storyline for her character Jane Foster, but she’s definitely intrigued by the possibility. “It’s just very rare that these kinds of big entertainment films look at more serious, real-life issues,” she told Variety at L.A. Dance Project’s 8th annual fundraising gala [...]

  • Luxbox Closes Sales on Venice Film

    Luxbox Closes Sales on Venice Film 'Sole' to U.S., France (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fiorella Moretti and Hedi Zardi’s Paris-based sales agency Luxbox has closed several territory deals on Carlos Sironi’s “Sole,” which screened in Venice Film Festival’s Orizzonti section and Toronto Film Festival’s Discovery sidebar. The film just won the audience award at Pingyao Intl. Film Festival in China and a Special Jury Mention for the lead actors [...]

  • Puerto Rican singer Ozuna poses during

    Ozuna Joins Vin Diesel in 'Fast & Furious 9'

    Ozuna, one of Latin music’s fastest-rising stars, has signed with UTA for representation. And to kick off the relationship, the agency has landed him a role in “Fast & Furious 9.” He is also in talks to join the film’s soundtrack. Justin Lin, who directed “Fast & Furious 6,” returns to direct the ninth installment [...]

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    Writers Guild Boosting Efforts in Project Development Amid Agency Standoff

    The Writers Guild of America, locked in a six-month standoff with major talent agencies, has announced that it’s boosting efforts at gathering TV, streaming and film project development data to help members find new employment opportunities. The WGA made the disclosure in a message to members on Monday. The guild directed its 15,000 members to fire [...]

  • Fernando Meirelles The Two Popes

    AFI Fest Adds 'The Two Popes,' 'Aeronauts,' Alan Pakula Tribute

    The American Film Institute has added “The Two Popes” and “The Aeronauts” as galas during the upcoming AFI Fest along with a tribute to the late director Alan Pakula. AFI had previously announced that the romantic drama “Queen & Slim” would launch the 33rd annual festival on Nov. 14 and close with the world premiere [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad