×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Founder of Crushers Club, Charity Backed by Roc Nation and NFL, Apologizes for Dreadlock Cutting

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 14: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Jay Z at the Roc Nation and NFL Partnership Announcement at Roc Nation on August 14, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

The founder of Crushers Club, one of the two charities splitting a $400,000 donation from Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and the NFL as part of their social-change partnership, has apologized for posting “insensitive” photos of her cutting the dreadlocks of two black teenagers, according to USA Today. She said the two tweets, which were posted in 2016, were reposted by others in the wake of the donation and have since been deleted, were posted “without much thought.”

“Out of 500 youth going through our doors I cut two young men’s hair because they asked me to and we are a family structure and so I did it and didn’t really think about it after that,” Crushers Club founder Sally Hazelgrove told the paper. “I tweeted about it without much thought. It’s hair. but I regret it now and I promise you I will not be doing that again if asked.

“The hatred and accusations from this took me by surprise,” she continued. “The backlash has been hard to be honest.”

Related

A rep for Roc Nation said a comment is forthcoming; a rep for the NFL did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

The posts were recirculated on the same day as a free concert in Chicago intended to celebrate the partnership; Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor and Rapsody performed, with Trainor receiving an unusual amount of abuse online from those questioning her suitability at a social-change event of this nature.

USA Today noted that the Crushers Club’s Twitter account also used the phrase “All Lives Matter,” which is frequently used as a criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, and also asked for President Trump’s assistance with gang violence in Chicago. Both of those tweets were also deleted.

“I said that not to take away from black lives matter, but to be inclusive of everyone,” Hazelgrove told the paper. “I never meant to belittle or disrespect anyone. I will be more sensitive of what I say moving forward. I truly have love for everyone of all races, religions and preferences, and hate does not live in me. I am so sorry for being insensitive.

A few hours later, Crusher Club posted a video of a man who said he was the teen pictured getting his dreadlocks cut by Hazelgrove. “They cut my hair like three years ago,” Kobe said. “That’s something I wanted to do. I was tired of it. Tired of gang banging. Tired of messing up.”

Roc Nation, the NFL and Crusher’s Club have received a fusillade of online criticism over the donation.

 

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Album Review: Post Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’

    Album Review: Post Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’

    You’re a Northern-born rapping singer on somewhat of a Southern tip, melding country, rock, hip-hop and modern soft soul into one frothy whole. You’ve gone platinum many times over, with 2016’s “Stoney” and 2018’s “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” for that same sandy mix and its drowsy drawl. On your brand new album, you’re playing host to [...]

  • Melanie Martinez

    How Atlantic Records Helped Bring Melanie Martinez's Film Fantasy to Life

    Melanie Martinez is taking her fans on a fantastical trip. In her directorial debut, the singer presented “K-12” in Los Angeles Tuesday (Sept. 3), ahead of the film’s worldwide one-night-only release on Sept. 5. The colorful feature-length production was financed by Martinez’s label, Atlantic Records, totaling an investment of $5 to $6 million, she estimates. [...]

  • Nick HolmstenSpotify presents the Best New

    Spotify’s Nick Holmsten Stepping Down as Head of Music

    Nick Holmsten, Spotify’s head of music, will be stepping down from his post and will transition to an advisory role that will work across several areas of the company, a rep for the company confirmed to Variety. The news was first reported by Hits. The rep confirms that the company’s Jeremy Erlich, who joined as [...]

  • What’s Next for Sofar Sounds and

    What’s Next for Sofar Sounds and Its ‘Genius’ Volunteer-Based Business Model?

    Sofar Sounds has made a name, a culture and a thriving business for itself by staging “secret gigs and intimate concerts” featuring emerging artists for an invited, engaged audience. Its model has been a rousing success, in terms of popularity and, presumably, profitability. Launched in London in 2009, Sofar has spread to four countries (the [...]

  • Once Were Brothers

    Magnolia Buys Toronto Festival Opener 'Once Were Brothers'

    Magnolia Pictures has bought worldwide rights to “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band” ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival. The film also marks the first time a Canadian-made documentary will open the festival. Directed by Daniel Roher and executive produced by Martin Scorsese and Ron Howard, the documentary [...]

  • Justin Timberlake Woody Allen movie

    Justin Timberlake Starring in Drama 'Palmer'

    Justin Timberlake has signed to star in “Palmer,” SK Global’s upcoming dramatic feature with shooting starting in the late fall. Fisher Stevens is directing. “Green Book” producer Charles B. Wessler will produce alongside SK Global co-CEOs John Penotti and Charlie Corwin. Sidney Kimmel and Daniel Nadler will also produce.  SK Global and Nadler will co-finance [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad