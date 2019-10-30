×
Craig Greiwe Named Chief Strategy, Transformation Officer at Rogers & Cowan/PMK

CREDIT: MORGAN DEMETER

Craig Greiwe will take on the role of chief strategy and transformation officer at Rogers & Cowan/PMK, one of the first big steps at the starry public-relations and marketing firm since parent company Interpublic Group of Cos. formed it in July by combining PMK-BNC and Rogers & Cowan.

Greiwe is charged with overseeing the agency’s research and insights practice; its strategic advisory unit; and its “Greenhouse” operations, which seek to help clients use digital and social media as well as content marketing.

“We want to help clients rethink their business and rethink their industry,” said Greiwe in an interview. “We don’t want to be planning just the next 30 or 60 days. We want to help them find the future of their industry over five years.”

In Hollywood, PMK-BNC and Rogers & Cowan were known primarily for the legions of actors and celebrities their publicists represented. But the agencies have also worked on behalf of big marketers. The companies – each formerly separate units of Interpublic – were merged in an effort to make a bigger pitch for longer-lasting strategic alliances with both types of clients. Mark Owens, formerly the CEO of Rogers & Cowan, leads the new entity, alongside chairman Cindi Berger, the former head of PMK-BNC.

“We are still in the formative stages of restructuring the company,” said Alan Nierob, the former Rogers & Cowan co-president who is now chairman of the new agency’s entertainment division.

Greiwe pointed to two recent examples of the types of work for which executives would like the agency to be known. Greiwe and his team have helped star athlete Kobe Bryant publicize some of his recent content projects and aided Verizon Media in describing its efforts with documentaries such as “Earth” and “5B.” The executive suggested the company was involved with two other projects that will be revealed over the next few weeks.

The emphasis of the company, Greiwe said, “is about clients. They really need someone who operates not as a third-party vendor but as a fully integrated partner.”

Greiwe’s senior staff will include Michael Fein, senior vice president of strategic insights and analytics; Courtney Allen, vice president of strategy and transformation; and Tara Schroetter, senior director of Greenhouse.

“In his three years at Rogers & Cowan, Craig has developed comprehensive and award-winning solutions in digital, content, creative and consumer product, and service marketing,” said Owens,, in a statement. “He has done so with innovative strategies that help our clients to transform their business. As CSTO, Craig will lead our efforts not just to help our clients make the most of their campaigns, but to define the next generation of their businesses.”

 

 

