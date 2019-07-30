×

Country Joe, John Sebastian Pull out of Woodstock 50 ‘Sinking Ship’

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Two iconic performers of the original Woodstock are the latest to pull out of the beleaguered Woodstock 50 festival, which sources tell Variety is now tentatively scheduled to take place as a one-day event at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland.

Country Joe McDonald and John Sebastian, both of whom were scheduled to appear at Woodstock 50, told the Baltimore Sun on Monday that they will not be performing. While Sebastian said he had a scheduling conflict with another concert in the area — a source tells Variety that radius clauses have complicated matters for several performers — McDonald was more critical, saying he hasn’t heard from festival producers in weeks.

“I have no airfare booked. I have no hotels. I have nothing planned,” McDonald said. “I’m not interested in getting on a ship that’s sinking, and I don’t see any indication that this ship is not sinking.”

Related

McDonald said that his contract required him only to perform at the original Woodstock 50 site in Watkins Glen, New York, which pulled out of the festival several weeks ago.

A source tells Variety that the concert’s move from Upstate New York to Maryland, a distance of several hundred miles, has caused radius-clause issues for several artists who’d originally signed on to perform gigs in the Maryland area. That was the case for Sebastian, he said.

“I was with them all the way until the location changed,” he said. “And it pisses me off, because I feel like a blood brother with [Woodstock producer Michael Lang], and I would love to be able to join him.”

Headliners Jay-Z and Dead & Co., along with original Woodstock performer John Fogerty, have pulled out of the festival, and sources tell Variety that a large number of other performers are no longer planning to play.

Woodstock 50 lost its original site in Watkins Glen, New York and a second alternative in Vernon, New York due to permit issues, and now has a tentative hold on Merriweather Post. The Smashing Pumpkins are scheduled to play at Merriweather on Saturday, Aug. 17 and would have to either join the lineup or reschedule their show if it takes place over the weekend (as opposed to just Sunday; on Friday capacity at Merriweather drops to 20,000 so as not to disrupt the resident of Columbia, Maryland. Seth Hurwitz, of Washington D.C.’s 9:30 Club and I.M.P. Concerts, who operates Merriweather, has been tasked with putting on the show, “if it’s real,” he told Pollstar.

 

 

More Music

  • Rapper Drake attends the game between

    Drake Teams With LeBron James’ Uninterrupted to Launch Canadian Offshoot of Sports-Media Brand

    Drake, the Canadian music artist and Toronto Raptors mega-fan, is getting into the sports-media business with a major assist from NBA superstar LeBron James. Uninterrupted, the athlete-empowerment brand and media company founded by James and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter, is launching in Canada in partnership with Drake. Uninterrupted Canada is the first international [...]

  • Puerto Rican singer Ozuna poses during

    Ozuna, Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee to Headline iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

    Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee and Ozuna (pictured) are among the headliners set to perform at the 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartMedia announced Tuesday morning. The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 2 at Miami’s American Airlines Arena. The festival, which is in its sixth year, will be hosted by Enrique Santos, chairman and chief creative [...]

  • Rob Stringer

    Sony Music Revenue Up 11%, Streaming Soars 27% in First Quarter

    While he was appointed chief of Sony Music’s combined operations just two weeks ago, Rob Stringer’s first earnings report for the division is a strong one: Sony Music Entertainment’s operating income is up 18% and revenue up 11% year-over-year in the first fiscal quarter of 2019. The results were released as part of Sony’s overall [...]

  • Adam Lambert Queen

    Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell, Alicia Keys to Headline Global Citizen Festival

    International advocacy organization Global Citizen today announced that  Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, H.E.R., and Carole King will perform at the organization’s 2019 festival, a free-ticketed event on the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City on Saturday, September 28, 2019 French Montana, Ben Platt, and Jon Batiste & [...]

  • Ken Burns PBS

    Ken Burns Discusses Country Music’s ‘Mass Appeal’ at Documentary Panel

    At a panel previewing his forthcoming PBS documentary “Country Music,” legendary filmmaker Ken Burns addressed inevitable questions about the origins of country music and the genre “not having a mass appeal.” The director, who was joined on stage by some of the musicians featured in the marathon 16-hour endeavor, bristled a little when asked about [...]

  • Katy Perry amfar

    Katy Perry's 'Dark Horse' Handed Defeat in Trial

    Katy Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” infringed on the song “Joyful Noise” by Christian rap artist Marcus Gray, aka Flame, a Los Angeles jury found on July 29. The decision concerning the track’s underlying beat followed a week-long trial in Los Angeles civil court which included an appearance by Perry herself, who testified for 35 [...]

  • Why the Newport Folk Festival Was

    What Woodstock Could Learn from the Newport Folk Festival

    This year’s Newport Folk Festival, on the occasion of its 60th anniversary, was chock full of one great Woodstock moment after another — representing, you know, not the real Woodstock 50, should there still turn out to be one, but the Woodstock 50 that exists in our imaginations. Imagine a counterculturally oriented festival built on the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad