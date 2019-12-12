×
Condé Nast Names Former Google, Sotheby’s Execs to CMO and CFO Posts

Todd Spangler

Conde Nast Deirdre Findlay Mike-Goss
CREDIT: Courtesy of Condé Nast

Condé Nast announced the appointments of Deirdre Findlay — previously a senior marketing exec at Google and Stitch Fix — as chief marketing officer, and Mike Goss, previously with auction house Sotheby’s, as chief financial officer.

The hires are the latest reshuffling of Condé Nast’s senior leadership under CEO Roger Lynch, who joined the media and publishing company earlier this year from Pandora with a strategy of boosting digital revenue. Both Findlay and Goss will start in their positions effective January 2020.

Goss will replace David Geithner, who is exiting the company as CFO. Findlay assumes the CMO role after former marketing chief Pamela Drucker Mann moved into a new role as Condé Nast’s global chief revenue officer in an August reorg.

Findlay will oversee all consumer marketing efforts for the company and will focus on developing a “global, data-driven digital strategy that will drive direct-to-consumer revenue,” according to Condé Nast. Findlay also will be responsible for increasing subscription and membership program revenue and identifying new direct-to-consumer revenue opportunities, as well as oversee brand development for global titles, audience development, and consumer research.

Goss will oversee the company’s global financial operations, as well as global business development and partnerships, corporate strategy, and legal and content rights management.

“Mike and Deirdre are both world-class leaders with successful track records of transforming businesses, and they are joining a global leadership team that will help unlock the incredible potential of our brands,” Lynch said in announcing the hires. “Mike’s experience with complex businesses will help unify and modernize our global financial operations, and prioritize our investments for future growth. Deirdre will bring increased focus to our direct-to-consumer efforts, helping develop our relationships with our consumers to grow revenue, and partnering across the company to strengthen our brand identities globally.”

Findlay joins Condé Nast from Stitch Fix, where she had served as CMO of the personal styling service since May 2018. While at Stitch Fix, Findlay oversaw the launch of the company’s first integrated brand campaign and launched the brand in the U.K.

Prior to Stitch Fix, Findlay spent five years at Google in a number of roles including senior director of global hardware marketing for Google Home, Chromecast and Wi-Fi. Prior to Google, Findlay held several positions at eBay including senior director of consumer marketing. She started her marketing career at Digitas, where she rose to senior VP. Findlay graduated from Williams College with a bachelor’s degree in economics and holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

Goss served as CFO of Sotheby’s for nearly four years. Prior to joining Sotheby’s, he was with investment firm Bain Capital for 15 years in various senior managerial capacities including chief operating officer and CFO. He also served as CFO of Digitas and Playtex Products. Goss has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Kansas State University and an MBA with Distinction from the Harvard Business School.

