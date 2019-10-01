×

Concord Acquires Victory Records and Publishing Company

Jem Aswad

A Day To Remember - Jeremy McKinnonLouder Than Life Festival, Louisevile, USA - 27 Sep 2019
CREDIT: John D Shearer/Shutterstock

Concord announced that it has acquired independent rock, metal, emo and hardcore punk music company Victory Records and Another Victory Publishing from Chicago-based founder and CEO Tony Brummel. The acquisition includes approximately 4,500 master recordings and 3,500 compositions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although Billboard estimated it to be in the $30 million range.

The company was started by Brummel in 1989 in his hometown of Chicago with an initial investment of less than $1,000.

Victory’s master recording catalog includes A Day to Remember (pictured above), Hawthorne Heights, Thursday and Silverstein. The completion of this deal also brings all of Victory’s catalog under one roof at Concord with the likes of Taking Back Sunday, Atreyu, Bayside, Counterparts and Between the Buried and Me.

According to the announcement, the label has sold over 15,000,000 albums over the last 30 years and earned six RIAA certified Gold albums, six RIAA certified Gold singles and one RIAA certified platinum single.

“Tony’s dedication to Victory and the development of talent within these rock genres of metal, emo and hardcore as a true independent operator is incredibly admirable and he’s made a very significant impact in that world,” commented Steven Salm, Concord’s Chief Business Development Officer. “Tony and I have gotten to know each other over the years and all of us at Concord very much look forward to being the next creative managers of the Victory masters and publishing catalogs as well as insuring all of the artists that have been part of Victory feel very much at home at Concord.”

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Steve Salm and the Concord team for a few years now,” Brummel said. “Concord has a great team, infrastructure and the financial backing and support to do great things with the music and entertainment assets that they represent. Victory and Another Victory’s great catalog of music and songs will be in caring and fantastic hands going forward. We’ve had a great run and with Concord it will only continue. My team at Victory will be remaining intact as we embark, going forward, on our new and existing business journeys,” said Victory founder.

 

