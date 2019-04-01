Top Leaders of Media-Measurement Firm Comscore Leave Abruptly

Comscore, one of the media industry’s best-known sources of audience measurement, is recalibrating itself yet again after the departure of two of its top executives.

The company, which for several years has vied with Nielsen in the business of chronicling audiences for video across several different platforms, said Sunday night that both Bryan Wiener and Sarah Hofstetter, two well-known executives from the advertising industry, had stepped down from their roles as CEO and president of the company, respectively. Dale Fuller, a member of the company’s board of directors, was named interim CEO, and the company said it had initiated a search for a new executive to fill the role. Hofstetter’s position is not being replaced at present.

Wiener was named CEO of the company last April. He and Hofstetter had worked together for years at the digital-ad agency 360i, where he was executive chairman of the Dentsu-owned agency and she was CEO.

More to come…