×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Top Leaders of Media-Measurement Firm Comscore Leave Abruptly

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital
CREDIT: The Voorhes for Variety

Comscore, one of the media industry’s best-known sources of audience measurement, is recalibrating itself yet again after the departure of two of its top executives.

The company, which for several years has vied with Nielsen in the business of chronicling audiences for video across several different platforms, said Sunday night that both Bryan Wiener and Sarah Hofstetter, two well-known executives from the advertising industry, had stepped down from their roles as CEO and president of the company, respectively. Dale Fuller, a member of the company’s board of directors, was named interim CEO, and the company said it had initiated a search for a new executive to fill the role. Hofstetter’s position is not being replaced at present.

Wiener was named CEO of the company last April. He and Hofstetter had worked together for years at the digital-ad agency 360i, where he was executive chairman of the Dentsu-owned agency and she was CEO.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Biz

  • Obit Obituary Placeholder

    Shelley Lazar, Founder of SLO Ticketing, Dies at 69

    Shelley Lazar, founder of SLO Ticketing and a pioneer of premium ticketing and VIP programs for artists including the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and The Who, died Sunday morning after a battle with cancer, a rep for her company confirmed. She was 69. Affectionately known as “The Ticket Queen” — or “MFTQ,” as she was [...]

  • Villanova Michigan NCAA Basketball Championship Game

    NCAA Tournament: How to Watch Online

    The Elite Eight have arrived. March Madness is entering its last stages, with No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 3 Texas Tech facing off at 6:09 p.m. ET on TBS on Mar. 30 and No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 3 Purdue taking place at 8:40 p.m. ET on TBS. Gonzaga is the favorite to win its [...]

  • Def Leppard Shed Tears, Stevie Nicks

    Def Leppard Shed Tears, Stevie Nicks Is Hilarious at Rock Hall of Fame Ceremony

    Even more than most awards shows, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame finds itself boxed in by ceremony. Realistically, there’s only so much you can do with a template that rarely veers from performance / induction speech / acceptance speech: At best, you’ll have mind-blowing performances and touching speeches of genuine gratitude, grace and [...]

  • CBS Studios Exterior

    CBS Employees' Credit Union Shutters Amid $40 Million Embezzlement

    A credit union that served CBS employees has been shut down following the discovery of a $40 million embezzlement, federal officials announced Friday. The CBS Employees’ Federal Credit Union, based in Studio City, served about 2,800 members. Federal authorities announced that the credit union has been liquidated, and all members have been transferred to the [...]

  • Lesley Mckenzie

    Variety Names Lesley McKenzie Managing Editor

    Variety has hired Lesley McKenzie as managing editor to oversee the multi-platform entertainment news organization across print, digital, and video. McKenzie, who has served as deputy editor of C magazine for the past five years, will begin her new job at Variety’s Los Angeles headquarters on April 8. She will report directly to co-editor-in-chief Claudia [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad