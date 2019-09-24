Media-Measurement Company Comscore Pays $5 Million Fraud Settlement

Comscore, a company that vies with Nielsen to measure media audiences for entertainment companies and advertisers, has paid a $5 million settlement related to charges it overstated revenue and made false statements about performance under a previous CEO.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday that the company and its former CEO, Serge Matta, “agreed to cease-and-desist from future violations of the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws and to pay penalties of $5 million and $700,000, respectively.” Matta also agreed to reimburse Comscore $2.1 million representing profits from the sale of Comscore stock and other compensation.

“We are pleased to have settled this legacy issue with the SEC,” said Brent Rosenthal, chairman of Comscore’s board, in a statement. “In addition to our commitment to compliance and with this matter behind us, the Board and I remain fully focused on the business and are committed to further developing our unique data assets, differentiated data analytics, and strong brand equity.”

More to come….