Comedian Chris Cotton Dies at 32

Chris Cotton, a comedian best known for his online talk show “Every Damn Day,” died Thursday from unknown causes. He was 32.

Comedy Central confirmed Cotton’s death in a tweet saying, “We’re devastated by the loss of Chris Cotton — a hilarious comedian, a beloved member of the Comedy Central family and a joy to be around. He will be missed.”

A Pennsylvania native, Cotton often performed at the Raven Lounge in Philadelphia. He joined Comedy Central’s show “Every Damn Day” as a writer and was upped to host last year. He recently published a memoir, “What My Dad Did: My Theory on Joke Writing.”

Fellow comedian and actor Hannibal Buress (“Broad City”) offered his condolences on social media. “A few weeks ago Chris Cotton randomly hit me up to thank me for a gig I got him YEARS ago that led to some other work for him” he wrote on Twitter. “I was in the middle of booking Isola Fest and booked him during the call. I was psyched to see him this weekend. RIP.”

Cotton is survived by his wife of eight years, Ericalynn Cotton. The couple was expecting a child due Feb. 11.

A GoFundme page has been set up for Cotton’s family in the wake of his passing. The Loft at City Winery in Philadelphia is hosting a comedy show to honor Cotton’s life on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m.