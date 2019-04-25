×
Comcast Q1 Profit Rises On High-Speed Internet, Sky Results

Brian Steinberg

Brian Roberts Olympics NBC Comcast
CREDIT: Courtesy of Comcast

Comcast Corp. said profit for the first quarter of 2019 rose 14% thanks to new subscribers coming to its cable unit for high-speed online service and the addition of its recently acquired Sky PLC European-satellite business.

The owner of NBCUniversal and the Comcast cable business said profit came to $3.55 billion, or 77 cents a share, compared with $3.12 billion, or 66 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Analysts had widely expected earnings of 68 cents a share.

Results were buoyed by 375,000 new customers for the Philadelphia company’s high-speed Internet service, even as Comcast shed subscribers from its traditional video business. Comcast’s NBCU division, meanwhile, faced tough comparisons with the year-earlier quarter, when it benefited from revenue associated with a Super Bowl broadcast and the PyeongChang Olympics.

Comcast said revenue rose 18% to $26.86 billion.

Revenue at the company’s large cable unit rose 4.2% to $14.3 billion, driven largely by a 10.1% increase in revenue from high-speed internet customers, along with a 9.5% increase in revenue from business services and a 21.4% increase in revenue from wireless customers. Revenue from traditional video customers dipped 0.5%, due to a decline in residential cable subscribers.  Comcast said its total customer base rose by 300,000 to 30.7 million in the first quarter, despite a loss of 121,000 video customers.

NBCUniversal faced challenging comparisons with year-earlier results, which included advertising and distribution revenue associated with landmark sports broadcasts of the PyeongChang Olympics and the Super Bowl LII. Revenue at NBCU fell 12.5% to $8.3 billion. The company said it had enjoyed an extra $1.6 billion of revenue in the first quarter of 2018 thanks to the events. Revenue increased 7.4% to $1.8 billion at NBCU’s film division, owing to improved performance from content licensing agreemnts as well as films such as “Us” and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

