Comcast Delivers Revenue and Earnings Gains Despite Softness at NBCUniversal

Comcast matched Wall Street’s expectations for its third quarter revenue and earnings per share despite tough year-over-year comparisons for NBCUniversal.

Comcast delivered $26.8 billion in revenue, up 21.2% from the year-ago quarter, and adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents, up 16.2% from Q3 2018. Net income climbed 11.5% to $3.2 billion.

But it was a slower frame for NBCUniversal, which faced a high bar from the year-ago quarter when it had a revenue boost in its broadcasting unit from Telemundo’s coverage of soccer’s World Cup. Total revenue for NBCU slid 3.5% to $8.3 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization inched up 1.6% to $2.1 billion.

On the cable side, Comcast saw a loss of 238,000 video customers but a gain of 379,000 high-speed Internet customers.

“We delivered excellent results in the third quarter, surpassing 55 million customer relationships and generating strong pro forma growth in adjusted EBITDA and double-digit growth in adjusted EPS,” said Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts. “We continued our long track record of highly-profitable growth, while also investing in our businesses to further strengthen our leading competitive position. Cable had its highest third quarter broadband net additions in 10 years, which drove its best quarterly net additions in total customer relationships on record; NBC ranked #1 in primetime for the sixth consecutive 52-week season; and Sky’s channels had a 10% increase in household viewership. These and our many other accomplishments during the quarter underscore our strategic focus on innovation and providing our customers with superior products, services and experiences. Together, with our leading scale in high-value customer relationships and premium content, we are strategically positioned to thrive in our evolving global industry.”

