Supreme Court Justices Parse Legal Tests for Byron Allen Racial Discrimination Case Against Comcast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Supreme Court justices grilled lawyers for Byron Allen and Comcast on Wednesday over the right legal standard for evaluating the racial discrimination claims made in Allen’s 2015 lawsuit against the cable giant.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, Neil Gorsuch, Stephen Breyer, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh engaged in spirited questioning of both sides. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the only one of the nine justices not in attendance. Roberts said at the start of the hourlong hearing that Ginsburg was “indisposed due to illness” but would still participate in the decision by considering the briefs and reading the transcripts.

The justices spent a good deal of time quizzing the lawyers about the distinction between the two key tests for the case at issue before the court. Allen’s team, led by Erwin Chemerinsky, argued that the plaintiff should only have to demonstrate a plausible case that race was a “motivating factor” in Comcast’s decision to not to carry the group of cable channels owned by Allen’s Entertainment Studios for the case to move forward. Comcast argued that legal precedent demands that Allen should have to prove that the case meets a stronger “but-for” test, meaning that but for the fact of racial animus, Comcast would have done a carriage deal with Entertainment Studios.

At times the justices seemed unconvinced that the distinction between motivating factor and but-for was significant given that key facts would ultimately have to be proven at trial. Roberts’ first question for Comcast attorney Miguel Estrada was whether “the distinction you’re fighting is somewhat academic.”

